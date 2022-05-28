Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant will make her pro wrestling debut at Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

It was announced on Friday’s Rampage that VanZant, TNT Champion Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page will wrestle Tay Conti, Sammy Guevara & Frankie Kazarian in a six-person match at the PPV. As per the stipulation, if Page, Scorpio and Van Zant win on Sunday, Guevara and Kazarian can never again challenge for the TNT Title.

VanZant signed with AEW earlier this year after making several appearances with the company since September 2021. We noted earlier how she has been training with Gangrel at the Coastal Championship Wrestling (CCW) training facility in Florida. Over the past few months, VanZant has shared several videos on social media showing her progress in the squared circle. In the latest video, VanZant was seen practicing the Michinoku Driver, gutwrench suplexes, and a version of Gangrel’s Impaler DDT. She also appeared to have mastered quick arm drags and handspring elbow drops.

Below is the updated card for Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing.

• AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk

• AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb

• AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

• TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay

• Anarchy in the Arena: Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston

• Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe

• Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

• Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy)

• Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews)

• Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly

• Mixed tag match: Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page & Paige VanZant vs. Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian & Tay Conti

• Buy-In Match: Hook & Danhausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling

