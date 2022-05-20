Fans anticipating the in-ring debut of former UFC fighter Paige VanZant now have something to hold them over. The AEW star posted a video on Instagram showing off the progress she has made in her wrestling training.

“Hey AEW, PUT ME IN!!!” VanZant wrote in the post. “Coach Gangrel and CCW Training Facility have me ready for action. Ready for whoever you give me.”

In the video, VanZant is shown working on several moves and notably is shown twice using the Michinoku Driver. Other moves she was seen practicing were a drop over into an arm drag, two gutwrench suplexes, a handspring elbow into the corner, and a version of the Impaler DDT, the finishing move of her trainer, former WWE star Gangrel.

VanZant began training with Gangrel and Coastal Championship Wrestling a few months ago after she signed with AEW in March. In today’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that VanZant had appeared sparingly on AEW programming recently, but that she was expected to return soon. It’s likely, though not confirmed, that VanZant’s training has contributed to her limited AEW appearances as of late.

On AEW TV, VanZant has been feuding with Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti alongside American Top Team’s Dan Lambert and the Men of the Year (Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky), having several notable brawls with Conti. Though it’s unknown when it will take place, many expect VanZant’s debut to come in a mixed tag team contest, teaming with either Sky or Page to take on Conti and Guevara, who won the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships at TripleMania XXX: Monterrey on April 30.

