The TNT Championship changed hands on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, when Scorpio Sky defeated the defending champion Sammy Guevara.

The tide of the match turned majorly when Guevara went for his signature 630 splash from the turnbuckle to Sky, who was set up on a table at ringside. Sky avoided the maneuver and Sammy ended up bursting through the table with strong velocity.

Tay Conti then came down to check on Guevara as the doctor looked over him, as well. Paige Van Zant, a fellow member of American Top Team with Scorpio Sky, was sitting ringside and started badmouthing Tay Conti while she was checking on Sammy.

Distractions from Ethan Page, Dan Lambert, and others eventually caught up to Sammy, and he got hit with Scorpio Sky’s finishing cutter for the 1-2-3. Afterward, Paige Van Zant came in the ring and assisted in the beatdown of Sammy and Tay Conti.

The episode of AEW Dynamite ended with American Top Team celebrating as Paige Van Zant signed her AEW contract on Tay Conti’s back while she lay incapacitated.

We noted late last week how Tony Khan announced via Twitter that Paige intended to sign her AEW contract tonight. It looks as though she will be feuding with Conti for her first program.

You can see highlights from the match below:

#AndNew!!! Your new TNT Champion is @ScorpioSky! What an incredible night of action here on #AEWDynamite tonight!!! pic.twitter.com/iEFaXB9U35 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

.@sammyguevara refuses to give up and fights through the pain! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tbsnetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/IJ9oAiK8E1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

A brutal mistake @sammyguevara as he crashes into the table with nobody home! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tbsnetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/5UBQgQe8Dc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]