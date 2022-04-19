MLW’s Gangrel recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about two of the wrestlers he is currently training.

The wrestling veteran spends a lot of his time coaching other talents nowadays, and right now he’s working with two female MMA stars. One of those is AEW’s Paige Van Zant, but he also teased another star he is not able to name yet.

“Yes, one of them is Paige Van Zant, although she’s ghosted on me for a few days,” he said. “But she’ll be back in the mix. She’s definitely one of them. Then there’s another lady, I don’t think I can mention her name yet, until she gets out of the contract she’s in right now. But she definitely looks like she’ll be popping up somewhere, one of the big companies soon.”

When it comes to Paige Van Zant’s training, Gangrel has been left impressed. He believes the former UFC star has taken to wrestling well, and she is set to be a great addition to AEW.

“I think she’s taken to it well, she’s extremely athletic,” he said. “She’s a gymnast, a ballerina, and heck, anybody that can place second, runner-up on Dancing With The Stars has got to be coachable. Plus she’s a fighter, a bare-knuckle fighter. So, she’s tough, she’s pretty, she’s agile, and she can flip. I think she’s going to do just fine in AEW.”

However, even though Paige is adapting well when it comes to pure passion, the other MMA star Gangrel is training seemingly wins out.

“Out of the two, I am going to say that the girl I am training today is more passionate than her. Paige is just so extremely talented,” he stressed. “I’d hate to go out on a limb and say it’s business, but I don’t feel the same passion that the girl I am training today has. But no, she’s passionate. To give up and walk away from her other career, she’s definitely passionate about it and stuff like that.”

