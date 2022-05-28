A new variation of the TNT Championship is now active in AEW.

As seen in the photos below, TNT Champion Scorpio Sky was given a purple and gold, custom-made TNT Title on this week’s episode of “Rampage”. The style, obviously influenced by the Los Angeles Lakers, is fitting for Sky who is admittedly a huge Lakers fan. He even has a photo taken in January 2020 with his LA Lakers jersey on as the pinned tweet atop his Twitter page.

Not only are the colors a tribute, but the belt also has the numbers 8 and 24, Kobe Bryant’s uniform numbers, engraved where the buttons are fastened. Sky revealed via social media that the belt will be named “Jeanie” as a nod to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss.

There have been several different variations of the TNT Championship since it was first debuted in March 2020. The original design was on a red strap and won by Cody Rhodes, and later, Brodie Lee. The belt was retired when Lee passed away unexpectedly. A black version of the strap was then introduced and held by Rhodes and Darby Allin, respectively. The colors were then changed to white with green accents when Miro won the belt, but when he eventually lost it, it went back to a traditional black strap.

The company Red Leather Belts was responsible for making this new variation of the title.

It was also announced last night that Paige VanZant, TNT Champion Sky, & Ethan Page will go against Tay Conti, Sammy Guevara & Frankie Kazarian in a six-person, mixed-gender match at the PPV. If Page, Scorpio and Van Zant win on Sunday, Guevara and Kazarian can never again challenge for the TNT Title.

Her name is Jeanie!! https://t.co/jx7rsO8kZ3 — Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) May 27, 2022

I’ve had YES on the tip of my FN tongue I can’t believe you begged for this beating @sammyguevara Sunday I’ve got some receipts for youpic.twitter.com/98qMXwUtJU — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) May 28, 2022

