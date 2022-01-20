Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured a segment where the TNT Champion Cody Rhodes came out to the ring and set up a large ladder. He then delivered a promo where he started by bringing up CM Punk’s pipebomb promo when he was still with WWE, and how Punk’s return is the greatest of the decade. He pointed out that despite mentioning working with ROH and NJPW when he leaves WWE, Punk never actually did that. Cody, however, did make those dreams a reality.

He claims that he is the one that built the forbidden door before it was ever recognized as a term. He also talks about how things have gone off the rails since he left AEW two weeks ago to recover from COVID, pointing to the “Wednesday Night Wars” almost repeating themselves when The Young Bucks and ReDRagon almost came to blows last week.

He says that Undisputed Era is just developmental talent from WWE, and he also brought up WALTER’s name change, referring to him as Gunner McGillicuddy after his name was changed to Gunther Stark. This also recalls another name change WWE did in the past when they named Joseph Henning Jr. “Michael McGillicuddy” before deeming him Curtis Axel in WWE.

Cody talked a bit about Malakai Black and his new stable member, Brody King. He criticized Brody for coming into the company and keeping that name because of the legacy it holds with Brodie Lee. He also says that years in the future when Negative 1/Brodie Jr. is ready to compete, he’ll be there to claim his name.

He says the TNT Championship has been built on a great foundation of champions like Brodie, Sammy Guevara, Miro, and others, but people don’t give it the same respect because it doesn’t have the word “World” in the title. He explains how now that there is an interim TNT Champion in Sammy Guevara, the two men need to compete to determine who the Undisputed TNT Champion is.

He says Tony Khan sent him a contract in the mail, though it wasn’t the contract he was looking for — likely referring to reports that Cody is now a free agent in AEW. Tony apparently proposed a ladder match on next week’s AEW Dynamite to finally determine the undisputed TNT champion of AEW, which Cody accepts.

You can see highlights from the segment below:

For the TNT Championship – THERE CAN BE ONLY ONE! Will it be #CodyRhodes or @sammyguevara? Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right NOW! pic.twitter.com/9kqIx7OYjj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022

