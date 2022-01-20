Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live AEW Dynamite viewing party. Tonight’s special show will air live from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Jon Moxley returns from three-month hiatus

* CM Punk vs. Shawn Spears

* Serena Deeb vs. Skye Blue

* FTR vs. Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. The Acclaimed

* AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes makes his return

* Adam Cole and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker vs. Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander

* Malakai Black and Brody King vs. Brian Pillman, Jr. and Griff Garrison

