AEW's Swerve Strickland Attacks Bandido After ROH Supercard Of Honor World Title Match

On Friday, "The Most Dangerous Man in AEW" Swerve Strickland came to Ring of Honor and violently warned Bandido (his bounty) that he is on borrowed time in "Swerve's House."

At last night's Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event, Bandido defended and successfully retained his ROH World Championship against Blake Christian. Post-match, "The Most Wanted" basked in the glory, only to have it suddenly ruined by a vengeful Strickland, who gave the champion a House Call to the head. The former AEW World Champion wasn't done there, as he hit another House Call before setting up a chair and sending Bandido onto it with a vertebreaker. After that unexpected confrontation, a cameraperson caught Strickland and his manager Prince Nana as they were leaving the arena. Strickland made it perfectly clear that his "actions will be seen and his voice will be heard."

SWERVE STRICKLAND PULLED UP TO ROH AND ATTACKED BANDIDO AFTER HIS TITLE MATCH WITH TWO HOUSE CALLS WHOSE HOUSE?!?!? #ROH #ROHSupercard pic.twitter.com/HkMIJWgt6h — Self Made AO 💫 (@KXNGAO) May 16, 2026

"My actions will be seen and my voice will be heard." EXCLUSIVE: After brutally attacking his Owen Hart Tournament opponent @Bandidowrestler at #ROHSupercard, @SwerveConfident clarifies his goals: power & the AEW World Championship. pic.twitter.com/u0HH13tKEu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 16, 2026

Earlier this week, the brackets for the Women and Men's 2026 Owen Hart Cup Tournament were revealed, pitting Strickland and Bandido against one another in the first round. The winner of the overall tournament will receive a world title shot at All In London from Wembley Stadium in August.

Parading around how barbaric he can get, Strickland's actions have kept him off AEW programming as of late. His last televised match was on the March 25 edition of "AEW Dynamite," where he lost to Kenny Omega, ruining his opportunity at becoming the next number one contender to former world champion, MJF. After coming up short of possibly becoming a two-time world champion, Strickland turned his attention over to Bandido, by showing up to the ROH World Champion's Old West hangout, eager at the idea of becoming the only one to capture and collect "The Most Wanted Man."