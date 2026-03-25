AEW Dynamite Results 3/25 - Women's World Championship Up For Grabs, Kenny Omega Faces Swerve Strickland
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on March 25, 2026, coming to you from the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minnesota!
Thekla of Triangle Of Madness will be putting the AEW Women's World Championship on the line as she defends against Mina Shirakawa. Thekla most recently retained her AEW Women's World Championship against former titleholder Kris Statlander in a 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match at AEW Revolution on March 15. Last Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite" saw Shirakawa emerge victorious against The Death Riders' Marina Shafir in a No Holds Barred Match to take the place of her close friend Toni Storm after Storm had been attacked by an unknown assailant earlier that same night.
AEW World Champion MJF has had several challengers emerge over the course of the last several weeks, including Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, and most recently, Darby Allin last Wednesday. Omega looks to secure his shot when he collides with Strickland in a match that will see the former lose his Executive Vice President title to Strickland and not get his title shot if he loses, as per Strickland's terms from last Wednesday's show. Allin will also be competing in a match of his own as he goes head-to-head with La Faccion Ingobernable's Rush, and MJF will be making an appearance with something on his mind to share coming off his Texas Death Match against "Hangman" Adam Page at Revolution.
After becoming the newest member of The Conglomeration during this past Saturday's "AEW Collision" Slam Dunk television special, Roderick Strong will be joining forces with his longtime ally and new stablemate Orange Cassidy to take on David Finlay and Clark Connors of The Dogs. Cassidy met Finlay in the ring on the March 11 episode of "Dynamite" when the former and the aforementioned Allin came up short to the latter and his stablemate Gabe Kidd.
We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz greet audiences at home as Kenny Omega makes his way to the ring. Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana follow.
Kenny Omega vs. Swerve Strickland (w/ Prince Nana)
The bell rings and the two lock up. Omega flies out of the ring to take out Strickland, then sends him crashing into one of the barricades and lands a variation of a senton on Strickland as Strickland sits on a chair.
The two men return to the ring, and Strickland wears down Omega with a submission hold. He fires off chops on Omega's chest, but Omega lands a couple of kicks and a clothesline on Strickland. He follows it up with a moonsault to Strickland off the middle rope and goes for a pin.
Strickland kicks out and Omega delivers a V Trigger to the back of Strickland's neck as Strickland lays on the middle rope. Omega gets Strickland up in an Electric Position on the middle rope, but Strickland escapes and sends both himself and Strickland crashing off the top rope.
Back from the break, Omega and Strickland teeter on the ring apron. Strickland grabs the referee as a means of distracting her to land a low blow on Omega, then delivers a knee to him off the ring apron and drags Omega up on top of the barricade.
Strickland delivers a piledriver to Omega on top of the barricade, but Omega rolls up Strickland back in the ring. Strickland delivers a House Call to Omega and lands a Swerve Stomp on Omega off the top rope as Omega is draped through the middle rope. He connects with a second Swerve Stomp on Omega off the top and pins Omega, but Omega kicks out.
Omega fires off back elbows on Strickland in the corner and sends him crashing into the corner, but Strickland delivers a powerslam to Omega and pins him. Omega kicks out and rocks Strickland with a knee strike, then follows it up with a V Trigger and sets up for the One Winged Angel. Strickland escapes and looks to send Omega crashing into the mat with a belly-to-back piledriver, but Omega escapes and delivers a third V Trigger to Strickland. He sets up for One Winged Angel, but Strickland rakes Omega's eyes to escape. He lands a belly-to-beck piledriver on Omega and pins him, but Omega kicks out and delivers One Winged Angel to Strickland for the win.
Winner: Kenny Omega
Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac