AEW Dynamite Results 3/25 - Women's World Championship Up For Grabs, Kenny Omega Faces Swerve Strickland

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on March 25, 2026, coming to you from the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minnesota!

Thekla of Triangle Of Madness will be putting the AEW Women's World Championship on the line as she defends against Mina Shirakawa. Thekla most recently retained her AEW Women's World Championship against former titleholder Kris Statlander in a 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match at AEW Revolution on March 15. Last Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite" saw Shirakawa emerge victorious against The Death Riders' Marina Shafir in a No Holds Barred Match to take the place of her close friend Toni Storm after Storm had been attacked by an unknown assailant earlier that same night.

AEW World Champion MJF has had several challengers emerge over the course of the last several weeks, including Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, and most recently, Darby Allin last Wednesday. Omega looks to secure his shot when he collides with Strickland in a match that will see the former lose his Executive Vice President title to Strickland and not get his title shot if he loses, as per Strickland's terms from last Wednesday's show. Allin will also be competing in a match of his own as he goes head-to-head with La Faccion Ingobernable's Rush, and MJF will be making an appearance with something on his mind to share coming off his Texas Death Match against "Hangman" Adam Page at Revolution.

After becoming the newest member of The Conglomeration during this past Saturday's "AEW Collision" Slam Dunk television special, Roderick Strong will be joining forces with his longtime ally and new stablemate Orange Cassidy to take on David Finlay and Clark Connors of The Dogs. Cassidy met Finlay in the ring on the March 11 episode of "Dynamite" when the former and the aforementioned Allin came up short to the latter and his stablemate Gabe Kidd.

We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz greet audiences at home as Kenny Omega makes his way to the ring. Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana follow.