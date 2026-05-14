AEW Reveals Bracket For 2026 Men's Owen Hart Tournament

AEW revealed the men's bracket for the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, or the Owen Cup, Wednesday night during "AEW Dynamite." Two matches will take place to open the tournament at AEW Double or Nothing on May 24, and the final is set for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 28.

At Double or Nothing, on the left side of the bracket, Will Ospreay will face off against Samoa Joe, and Swerve Strickland will take on Bandido on the other. On the left side with Joe and Ospreay, Mark Davis is set to face "Jungle" Jack Perry at a later date, and on the right, Claudio Castagnoli will take on Brody King.

The winners of both the men's and women's Owen Cup will receive a match for their respective world championships at All In London from Wembley Stadium in August. Last year, it was "Hangman" Adam Page to win the tournament with a victory over Ospreay in the final at Double or Nothing. Page went on to win the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley in the main event of All In, in a Texas Death Match.