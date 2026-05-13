AEW Dynamite Results 5/13 - Ten Man Tag Match, Darby Allin Defends AEW World Title

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on May 13, 2026, coming to you live from the Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina!

Moments after Darby Allin successfully retained his AEW World Championship against TNT Champion Kevin Knight during last Wednesday's "Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" special, MJF confronted Allin looking for a rematch. Allin told MJF that he would only agree to the match if MJF agreed to a Title vs. Hair Match, but Kazuchika Okada confronted Allin just moments after asking for a title shot of his own which Allin agreed to. Instead, Takeshita will be taking Okada's place in tonight's match, he will be challenging Allin for the AEW World Championship. MJF will also be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share, with the contract signing for his Title vs. Hair Match against Allin having been set for tonight as of last Wednesday.

The Demand's Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona will be joining forces with The Don Callis Family to take on Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Jack Perry, and Kenny Omega of The Elite, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate, and Jericho in a Stadium Stampede Match at AEW Double or Nothing. Elsewhere on the May 24 pay-per-view event, Christian Cage and Adam Copeland challenge FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for their AEW World Tag Team Championship in an I Quit match. Before both of those matches happen, FTR, their ally Tommaso Ciampa, and David Finlay, and Clark Connors of The Dogs will be going head-to-head with The Young Bucks, Orange Cassidy, Copeland, and Cage in a Ten Man Tag Team Match.

Will Ospreay will be in action tonight as he goes one-on-one with The Bang Bang Gang's Ace Austin. Although Ospreay was previously unsuccessful in dethroning Jon Moxley as AEW Continental Champion at AEW Dynasty on April 12, he has sought out the help of Moxley and the rest of The Death Riders to train him over the last couple of weeks on "Dynamite".

Additionally, the brackets for both the 2026 Men's and Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournaments are set to be unveiled tonight.