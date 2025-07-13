Hangman Adam Page Dethrones Jon Moxley, Liberates AEW World Championship At All In 2025

The wait was over, after months of build-up and speculation over what might happen, Hangman Page and Jon Moxley fought over the AEW World Championship in a graphic Texas Death Match. With blood on the canvas, tables broken at ringside, and a bed of nails surrounded by broken glass in the ring, it was The Cowboy who left Globe Life Field as your new AEW World Champion.

Hangman arrived to the ring serenaded by his old entrance theme music he had before he turned heel in the summer of 2024, while all of the Death Riders arrived in the back of a truck, with Moxley leading his crew to the ring for the introductions. The match begins with a series of strikes, with Hangman flying off the handle to gain control in the corner. Marina Shafir distracted Hangman to give Moxley an opening, before brandishing a fork from his pocket, with Hangman brandishing one of his own after ducking a Moxley strike. The champion took the challenger down to avoid the weapon, but ended up in a triangle choke, with Hangman stabbing Moxley in the head repeatedly to get the blood flowing early.

Page then grabbed some barbed wire, but Moxley reversed the momentum and dragged the wire across Hangman's face, causing Hangman to be busted wide open. With the control, Moxley brought a barbed wire covered chair into the mix, slamming Page down on to it. Moxley lodged into the ropes looking for an Irish Whip, but Page stopped just in time to grab it, only for Moxley to boot the chair right into Hangman's face. After setting up a table on the outside, Moxley takes Hangman up to the top, but after the challenger fought out of it, Moxley hit a cutter before being given a bucket of broken glass by Shafir. Moxley rubs shards of glass into the challenger's face, but Hangman was able to reverse a Piledriver, only to be dragged over the glass repeatedly. Moxley finally hits the Piledriver onto the glass, with Hangman's hopes of victory looking thin.

The challenger beats the ten count and fires back with palm strikes, but Moxley hits another Piledriver and is given multiple chairs by Shafir. Moxley sets them up and looked for an Avalanche Piledriver, and even after a series of Hangman headbutts, Moxley scrapes barbed wire across Hangman's back. However, while Moxley was taunting the crowd, Hangman turned the chairs back-to-back and powerbombed Moxley on to them, while also landing in the glass in the aftermath.