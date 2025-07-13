Hangman Adam Page Dethrones Jon Moxley, Liberates AEW World Championship At All In 2025
The wait was over, after months of build-up and speculation over what might happen, Hangman Page and Jon Moxley fought over the AEW World Championship in a graphic Texas Death Match. With blood on the canvas, tables broken at ringside, and a bed of nails surrounded by broken glass in the ring, it was The Cowboy who left Globe Life Field as your new AEW World Champion.
Hangman arrived to the ring serenaded by his old entrance theme music he had before he turned heel in the summer of 2024, while all of the Death Riders arrived in the back of a truck, with Moxley leading his crew to the ring for the introductions. The match begins with a series of strikes, with Hangman flying off the handle to gain control in the corner. Marina Shafir distracted Hangman to give Moxley an opening, before brandishing a fork from his pocket, with Hangman brandishing one of his own after ducking a Moxley strike. The champion took the challenger down to avoid the weapon, but ended up in a triangle choke, with Hangman stabbing Moxley in the head repeatedly to get the blood flowing early.
Page then grabbed some barbed wire, but Moxley reversed the momentum and dragged the wire across Hangman's face, causing Hangman to be busted wide open. With the control, Moxley brought a barbed wire covered chair into the mix, slamming Page down on to it. Moxley lodged into the ropes looking for an Irish Whip, but Page stopped just in time to grab it, only for Moxley to boot the chair right into Hangman's face. After setting up a table on the outside, Moxley takes Hangman up to the top, but after the challenger fought out of it, Moxley hit a cutter before being given a bucket of broken glass by Shafir. Moxley rubs shards of glass into the challenger's face, but Hangman was able to reverse a Piledriver, only to be dragged over the glass repeatedly. Moxley finally hits the Piledriver onto the glass, with Hangman's hopes of victory looking thin.
The challenger beats the ten count and fires back with palm strikes, but Moxley hits another Piledriver and is given multiple chairs by Shafir. Moxley sets them up and looked for an Avalanche Piledriver, and even after a series of Hangman headbutts, Moxley scrapes barbed wire across Hangman's back. However, while Moxley was taunting the crowd, Hangman turned the chairs back-to-back and powerbombed Moxley on to them, while also landing in the glass in the aftermath.
Here Comes The Cavalry
As Hangman was using the barbed wire to hit Moxley, Wheeler Yuta hit the ring, but was quickly disposed of with the wire. Hangman then took Moxley out with the Angel's Wings, but as he went for the Buckshot Lariat, Shafir got on the apron to distract him. However, this only led to Shafir being given a Death Valley Driver through the table that she set up on the outside, with Moxley also getting a Dead Eye once he got back in the ring. Claudio Castagnoli then emerged from the crowd, and with Yuta back to his feet, they set up another table on the outside. Will Ospreay ran down with a steel chair to confront the Death Riders, but he was quickly choked out and given a Piledriver by Gabe Kidd. and given a chair stomp around the neck for good measure by Claudio.
Two barbed wire tables are set up on the outside, with Hangman being the one going through them after Moxley hits a suplex from the apron, all while Ospreay is stretchered away from ringside. Both men beat the ten count and rolled back in the ring, covered in blood, they exchange more strikes in the center. Moxley gets the better of it by hitting a lariat, a Gotch-Style Piledriver, and a bulldog choke. Moxley gestures that he's won as the referee counts, but Hangman barely gets up. However, Moxley makes him pay by hitting a Death Rider on a steel chair. Hangman once again gets up at nine, frustrating the champion, who hits another lariat, and asks Claudio and Yuta for a plastic bag.
Suddenly, footage of Darby Allin from Mount Everest airs on the big screen, distracting the champion, all while Bryan Danielson wearing a Blue Panther mask sneaks into the ring and takes out the Death Riders. Darby gradually lowers down from the rafters and into the ring, stunning the champion enough to give Hangman enough time to hit two Buckshot Lariats, with Darby hitting a Coffin Drop on the Death Riders, who chases them off with Danielson. Hangman then hits a Dead Eye on Moxley off the apron through the table that was set up earlier. Moxley is down for the count, but Shafir dragged him to his feet, allowing The Young Bucks to hit the ring and deliver a pair of superkicks and an EVP Trigger.
Nail In The Coffin
Moxley and Shafir drag a bed of nails out from underneath the ring, with the champion hitting a stomp and a Paradigm Shift on the nails. Somehow, Hangman beats the count again, resulting in Moxley asking for the AEW World Championship belt, but when she went to get it, she ended up handcuffed to the barricade, with Prince Nana emerging from underneath the timekeepers table. On the ramp, Swerve Strickland arrives with the chain Hangman left him on "AEW Collision," and handed it to Page, while taking out The Young Bucks in the process.
Hangman wraps the chain around Moxley's neck and goes to drape him over the top rope, but Moxley escapes, only for him to be hit with a Buckshot Lariat into the bed of nails. Page wraps the chain around his neck once more, and with nowhere to go, no one to help him, and knowing he was beaten, Moxley tapped out. Hangman Page is the AEW World Champion. After the dust had settled, Hangman grabbed the key to the briefcase and, in tears, finally revealed the AEW World Championship belt for the first time in nine months. Page was then showered with confetti, fireworks, and cheers from the crowd as the announce team bid everyone a farewell, and AEW All In Texas faded to black.