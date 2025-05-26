Hangman Page Outduels Will Ospreay, Wins Men's Owen Hart Cup At AEW Double Or Nothing

"Hangman" Adam Page defeated Will Ospreay after almost 37 minutes of action to win the Men's Owen Hart Cup in the main event of AEW Double or Nothing.

Page had eliminated Josh Alexander and Kyle Fletcher on his way to the final, while Ospreay beat Kevin Knight and Konosuke Takeshita on the other side of the bracket to establish Sunday's main event. The winner receiving an opportunity at AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at All In Texas on July 12.

The match started with much back-and-forth action, exchanging submission holds and strikes before each took attempts at their finisher to no avail. Ospreay got the first big near-fall, hitting the Blue Thunder Bomb after a stretch on the outside of the ring. But Page would get the next having hit the Dead Eye for the two-count. Ospreay hit a Hidden Blade out of nowhere, Page rolled out of the ring before he could be covered. Ospreay then hit a Styles Clash from the apron to the floor, bringing him back in the ring for an Os-Cutter, followed up with another Hidden Blade. The action once more went to the outside as Ospreay hammered Page's face off of the announcer's desk. He sought to put Page through it, but was countered into a Dead Eye; the desk broke as Page was standing in position, leaving him to hit the move as he was falling down.

Ospreay and Page then stared one another down for a finisher shoot-out, won by Page as he delivered the Buckshot Lariat. Page set up for a second Buckshot only to be caught with Hidden Blade, followed up with Stormbreaker for yet another near-fall. Ospreay borrowed from Kenny Omega's arsenal as he hit the V-Trigger and wanted to follow up with the One Winged Angel, only for Page to fight out and hit Swerve Strickland's JML Driver. Ospreay looked for one last Stormbreaker but was countered for Page to hit a big boot followed by a last Buckshot for the winning pinfall.