Will Ospreay Makes Big Request For His AEW Double Or Nothing Match With Hangman Page

Will Ospreay called for Tony Khan to make the Owen Hart Cup Final the main event of AEW Double or Nothing this weekend.

Ospreay came face-to-face with his opponent, "Hangman" Adam Page, during the last episode of "AEW Dynamite" before the final, with the winner getting a shot at the World Championship at All In Texas. He started by sharing a beer with Page, handing him a beer, and continuing to say he was in the ring to petition the AEW CEO to make their bout the main event of this weekend's event. He said that he wanted to win the Owen Hart Cup and bring the title back to his home nation at Forbidden Door in London, England, and he wanted to win it just a little bit more than Page.

Page refuted that Ospreay wanting to win the Cup was a professional desire, while his desire was personal; he doesn't want to win it, he needs to. He said that he has wasted two years of his life with nothing but grief and sorrow, and needs to prove to his wife that he is still the man she married. Ospreay hesitated, before asking Page what he was planning on doing about it, questioning whether Page will attack him in the way he had done previously to retire Christopher Daniels.

Page and Ospreay finished the segment by realizing the common foe on the horizon: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. And they finished with a touch of respect as each downed their bottle of beer before staring at one another to close the segment.