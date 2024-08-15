AEW All In 2025 Date And Venue Announced

Shortly before AEW began its residency for "AEW Collision" and Ring of Honor in Arlington, Texas' Esports Stadium, rumors began to swirl that AEW could be holding an even bigger event in the area sometime in 2025. Now, with only one show remaining in the residency before "Collision" and "ROH" head out on the road again, that rumor has become reality.

Advertisement

At a press conference today held in Arlington, it was announced that AEW All In would next year be held in Texas, taking place at Globe Life Field, home to Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers. The show will be held on July 12, and will be the first ever wrestling event held in the baseball stadium, which officially opened only four years ago.

ARE YOU READY TO RUMBLE⁉️@AEW is coming to Globe Life Field on July 12, 2025! This signature event – AEW All In: Texas – will mark the first-ever professional wrestling event held at Globe Life Field. Subscribe to be the first to know⬇️

🔗: https://t.co/U2v31K0Ine pic.twitter.com/KWszys68li — Globe Life Field (@GlobeLifeField) August 15, 2024

Advertisement

All In being held in Texas next year will end AEW's two year run of holding the promotion in London, England's Wembley Stadium, which will host the second All In just a week and a half from now. It will not be the last, however, as AEW owner Tony Khan confirmed at the press conference that AEW would return to London for 2026.

Tony Khan said AEW All In 2026 will be back in London. — Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) August 15, 2024

Should All In fill up Globe Life Field, it would give AEW their highest attended event ever in the US, as the baseball stadium can hold up to over 40,000 people, with its record so far being 43,598 people for a Morgan Waller concert in October 2022. It's also another sign of AEW's vast ambitions for 2025, as the promotion is also rumored to be holding a stadium sized show in Australia, which would mark AEW's first foray into the country.