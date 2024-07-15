Backstage News On 'Major' Event AEW Reportedly Planning For 2025

Over the past year, AEW has gotten more ambitious regarding holding big shows in big venues. The most obvious example remains AEW All In, which will be held London's Wembley Stadium last for the second straight year this August. But the promotion has also sought out other stadiums, including Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York for the annual "Grand Slam" event, and the Tacoma Dome this October for the second incarnation of AEW WrestleDream.

Advertisement

And for 2025, AEW may have their eyes on another massive undertaking. Fightful Select reports that AEW is currently planning to bring a "major scale event" to the Dallas/Arlington, Texas area next year. Those in the know suggested that the event could be a stadium show, and would be "on par with AEW's biggest event," suggesting a show comparable to All In. Though no announcement is imminent, and no sources within AEW confirmed the news, others suggested the show could be made official by the end of the year, provided all went to plan.

The news comes as AEW looks to begin a successful partnership with the city of Arlington, in the form of a residency for "AEW Collision" and Ring of Honor that will begin this Saturday at Arlington's Esports Stadium. The residency will last all the way through August 17 and will feature ROH TV tapings and the promotion's Death Before Dishonor PPV on July 26. It's unclear if the residency is related to AEW's potential plans next year.

Advertisement

Should AEW run a stadium show in the Dallas/Arlington area, it would leave them with several options, including AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, which has hosted WrestleMania's 32 and 38, and can fit over 100,000 people. Other potential stadiums including the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field, and FC Dallas' Toyota Stadium.