AEW Announces Second All In Event At Wembley Stadium In August 2024

All Elite Wrestling is going back to Wembley Stadium and it's bringing All In back with them next year on August 24. The announcement was made at the end of this year's All In event, which saw MJF retaining not only the AEW World Championship by defeating Adam Cole, but also his friendship with Cole.

It's not surprising that the event will be returning since today's show hit a worldwide record of 81,035 people in attendance, according to AEW the highest paid attendance for a pro wrestling event.

All In 2023 saw a few title changes. During the Zero Hour part of the show, Cole and MJF defeated Aussie Open to become the new Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions and HOOK defeated Jack Perry to become the new FTW Champion. In the main show, Saraya outlasted AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D, and her former Outcasts stablemate, Toni Storm, to become the new AEW Women's Champion.