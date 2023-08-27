AEW Announces Paid Attendance Of 81,035 For All In At Wembley, Claims World Record

All Elite Wrestling has broken a new world record with today's All In attendance in London, England at Wembley Stadium.

Before The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn defeated The House of Black to become the new AEW Trios Champions, Nigel McGuiness got in the ring to announce the total paid attendance at Wembley Stadium was 81,035, which makes it a world record for most paid attendance for a pro wrestling event.

Earlier today, AEW President Tony Khan also commented on social media that the event set a worldwide record and thanked fans.

"Today's AEW All In: London has officially set the worldwide record for the most paid fans ever at any pro wrestling event! Thank you everyone who made this possible! Don't miss history, moments from NOW on ppv," tweeted Khan.

Ongoing live coverage of All In is available at this link here. Up next is the main event between AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole, who, during All In's Zero Hour, became the new ROH Tag Team Champions after defeating Aussie Open.