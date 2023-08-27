MJF Hugs It Out With Adam Cole After Retaining AEW World Championship At All In

After defeating Aussie Open on the Zero Hour pre-show to become the new ROH World Tag Team Champions, MJF and Adam Cole's friendship seemingly disintegrated in the main event of AEW All In at Wembley Stadium — and it saw the AEW World Champion emerge victorious in a messy and dramatic clash where friendship stood tall.

MJF made his way out in an entrance fit for a champion and once the bell rang, the two close friends exchanged words before jumping out of the ring to put on their Better Than You Bay Bay shirts for the match. Early in the bout, both men struggled to walk the fine line between being 'brochachos' and rivals, before Cole gained control midway through the match with a brutal brainbuster on the steel steps. A double clothesline led to a double pin and a draw, but MJF accepted Cole's plea to continue the match in "f*****g Wembley" to a massive ovation from the more than 81,000 fans in attendance.

Down the home stretch, Bryce Remsburg was inadvertently knocked down, allowing MJF to pay homage to Eddie Guerrero and then land a Heat Seeker for a two-count. Cole nailed a Panama Sunrise on the floor and rolled MJF back in for a two-count, before accidentally hitting the same signature move on the referee. With the official down, Roderick Strong intervened and hit MJF with a low blow, but Cole was unable to take full advantage. Strong tossed the title belt to Cole, but the challenger couldn't bring himself to use it, allowing MJF to capitalize and score the pinfall victory with a small package.

After the match, Cole looked set to turn on MJF — but cooler heads prevailed and the pair hugged it out and raised each other's arms as All In went off the air.