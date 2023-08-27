MJF & Adam Cole Defeat Aussie Open, Win ROH Tag Team Titles On AEW All In Pre-Show

MJF and Adam Cole, collectively known as Better Than You Bay Bay, are officially the new Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions.

AEW All In Zero Hour kicked off with the advertised tag team match pitting defending champs Aussie Open against AEW World Champion MJF and Cole just hours before the latter meet in the pay-per-view's main event. MJF and Cole started out at a disadvantage, though, when Aussie Open ambushed them before they could yell out "Adam Cole Bay Bay."

From there, Cole and MJF had to work their way back up to turn the momentum back on their side. In the end, MJF was able to hit the Kangaroo double dropkick on both Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis. As Wembley Stadium came alive, MJF tagged Cole so that they could hit the double clothesline on Fletcher. Cole then pinned Fletcher for the three-count after seven minutes.

As a result, this is the first ROH World Tag Team title reign for both MJF and Cole individually and as a team. Cole is now a triple crown winner in ROH after previously winning the ROH World Championship three times and the ROH World Television title once.

Aussie Open's reign now ends at 37 days. They won the titles at ROH Death Before Dishonor in July by outlasting The Kingdom, Best Friends, and former champions The Lucha Brothers in a four-way bout.