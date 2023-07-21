MJF And Adam Cole's AEW Tag Team T-Shirt Reportedly Sets 2023 Record

The odd-couple team of AEW World Champion MJF and previous contender Adam Cole has become a highlight of recent weeks in AEW, with the makeshift duo emerging victorious from the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Title Tournament and setting up a title bout against FTR on the July 29 edition of "Collision". After making their way past Sammy Guevera and Daniel Garcia in the final of the tournament, the tandem is now poised for a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Titles despite battling it out in singles competition last month in a "Dynamite" 30-minute classic.

Their instant success in the ring has led to an overwhelming growth in popularity, with both MJF and Cole earning high praise from fans and experts alike for their on-screen chemistry, and there is tangible proof of their work.

A recent report from the Wrestling Observer revealed the team's official "Better Than You Bay Bay" shirt has become the number-one seller for the company and has already become the highest-seller for the entire year, despite only being released a few weeks ago. MJF continually pushed the shirt on "Dynamite" and the popularity of both men led to increased profits for the merchandise department, with only one item – a more expensive MJF button-down shirt – grossing more money for AEW in 2023.

Cole and MJF were one of many conflicting tandems put together for the tournament, but unlike Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee or Jeff Jarrett and Matt Hardy, the two main event caliber stars were able to put their differences on the back burner and advance to a huge "Collision" showdown with FTR, who retained their titles against Bullet Club Gold in an epic 58-minute two-out-of-three-falls match in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on July 15.