MJF & Adam Cole Win Blind Eliminator Tournament, Will Face FTR On 7/29 AEW Collision

Despite losing the pre-match dance-off, Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF have a lot to celebrate tonight.

On tonight's "AEW Dynamite," MJF and Cole defeated The Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara in the finals of the AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Tournament. Not only did the team debut matching gear and a new remix theme that combined their respective anthems, but also hit their heavily-hyped double clothesline to get the victory. The win seemed to create a bit of friction in the Jericho Appreciation Society, but the tournament winners were too busy celebrating to notice. Chris Jericho came down from his position on commentary to console the losers but was brushed off by both Garcia and Guevara.

Cole and MJF's celebration was cut short by AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR. The tag team came out and –fresh off their nearly hour-long match against Bullet Club Gold– stared down the tournament winners ahead of the July 29 "AEW Collision," where the two teams will face off. After the staredown, MJF and Cole's music hit, much to the chagrin of FTR's Dax Harwood, who told Tony Khan to "play [their] music," as they are the champs.