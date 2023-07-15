AEW Collision Results 7/15 - FTR Vs.Bullet Club Gold, Owen Hart Cup Finals

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of the July 15 episode of "AEW Collison." This week's episode comes from the Calgary Stampede Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Tonight's episode will be featuring the Owen Hart Cup Finals for both the men's and women's tournaments — CM Punk will face Ricky Starks while The Outcasts member Ruby Soho will face former Strong Women's Championship Nightingale.

Besides the Owen Hart Cup Tournament finals, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) will be defending their AEW Tag Team Championships against Bullet Club Gold (Jay White and Juice Robinson). Since the debut of "Collision" on June 17, FTR and Bullet Club Gold have found themselves in the ring against each other in some form or other.