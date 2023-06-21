AEW Collision Premiere Brought In Over 800K Viewers

The premiere episode of "AEW Collision" aired this past Saturday night from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. According to Wrestlenomics, the broadcast drew 816,000 viewers, with a 0.33 in the P18-49. The show was also the #3 cable original in the P18-49.

The debut episode of "Collision" saw CM Punk return to AEW for the first time since All Out last September. Punk had been absent from AEW programming after suffering a torn triceps during his match with Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at that pay-per-view event. Punk emerged victorious with the gold from that title clash with Moxley, but he was reportedly involved in a backstage skirmish with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks following comments he made about The Elite in the All Out post-show media scrum.

Punk opened up the premiere episode of "Collision" by addressing the AEW fans. The two-time AEW World Champion said the AEW World Championship still belonged to him after never being defeated for the gold following his All Out victory. Punk went on to successfully team up with reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in the "Collision" main event against current ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson.

The inaugural broadcast of "Collision" also saw Luchasaurus defeat Wardlow to become the AEW TNT Champion, while Miro and Andrade El Idolo participated in their first AEW matches since September 2022.