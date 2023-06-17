Luchasaurus Wins TNT Title (With Help From Christian Cage) On AEW Collision

Following CM Punk's address to his hometown crowd in the United Center, the very first in-ring competition of "AEW Collision" commenced when Wardlow defended his TNT Championship against Luchasaurus. And though the dominant dinosaur was accompanied to the ring by Christian Cage as always, the maestro of the Powerbomb Symphony did not have his enforcer Arn Anderson at his side, which heavily factored into the outcome of the match.

After the two titans spent the match trading massive blows, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry's former best friend came out on top and captured the title from the three-time champion. It was a tained victory, however, as Cage remained unchecked — while the referee was distracted, the Canadian legend took a camera from a ringside photographer and bludgeoned Wardlow in the head. "Mr. Mayhem" fell from the top rope where he had been perched, and Luchasaurus dealt the finishing blow to win his first singles title in AEW.

Christian's meddling began long before the bell rang for tonight's match. After Wardlow successfully defended the title against Jake Hager on "AEW Rampage," the devious duo appeared on the tron to send a brutal, bloody message to Wardlow courtesy of a battered Anderson struggling at their feet. If "The Enforcer" had been at ringside tonight, things might have been different. That wasn't the case (despite Anderson's own hopes) and a new champion was crowned.