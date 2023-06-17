AEW Collision Results 6/17 - CM Punk Returns, Wardlow Vs. Luchasaurus

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of AEW's debut episode of "Collison." The June 17, 2023 episode is coming from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

CM Punk is set to make his return to All Elite Wrestling after being gone since last September, he will be teaming with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR in the main event against Jay White, Juice Robinson, and ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe.

Wardlow will be defending his TNT Championship against Luchasaurus. It was just a few days ago on the June 14 episode of "Dynamite," when he successfully defended the title against Jake Hager. Andrade El Idolo is stepping back into the ring, like Punk the last time that Andrade was in the ring was last year in September for AEW All Out. Tonight, Andrade will be facing House of Black member Buddy Matthews.

Miro, another star that AEW fans haven't seen since AEW All Out is set to compete and there will be a promo from the Acclaimed. Also, in tag team action, Skye Blue and NJPW Strong Women's Champion Willow Nightingale are facing The Outcasts' Ruby Soho and the AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm.

We are live! Tonight's commentators are Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuiness. The crowd is chanting for CM Punk and he returns!