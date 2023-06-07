CM Punk Return Match And First AEW Collision Main Event Announced On Dynamite

Another Wednesday night meant another announcement from AEW President Tony Khan, and yes, once again, it's about "AEW Collision," and yes once again, it's about CM Punk.

This time, Khan announced the main event of the premiere episode of "Collision," which will also be Punk's return match. Punk will team with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) to face Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson, who will team with Ring of Honor World Television Champion Samoa Joe. This confirms rumors that the six men would be involved in the heavily anticipated main event.

The match will be Punk's first since All Out 2022, after which Punk went on an infamous rant during the post-show media scrum, which led to a locker room altercation between Punk, Ace Steel, The Elite, and members of AEW's talent relations crew. Punk's pending return has been a divisive topic in AEW, with a rumored roster split occurring between "Dynamite" and "Collision" to keep warring personalities separated, though the nature of the rumored split is still unknown.

"AEW Collision" is set to premiere on Saturday, June 17 on TNT.