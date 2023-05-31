Tony Khan Confirms CM Punk Return For AEW Collision Debut

With "AEW Collision" on the horizon, one question has lingered in the minds of AEW fans, when will CM Punk return to the company?

Tony Khan took to the TBS airwaves during Wednesday night's "Dynamite" to announce that the former AEW World Champion will be featured on the "Collision" debut on June 17 at the United Center in Punk's hometown of Chicago, Illinois. The announcement was met with a mix of cheers and boos from the live crowd in San Diego, California.

Punk had long been rumored as returning to the company, with his difficulties with some members of the locker room creating the necessity for "Collision" and what is rumored to be a roster split for AEW. Khan had been tight-lipped about Punk's possible return, even as he continued to tout the "Collision" premiere. The announcement that the show would take place in Chicago's United Center, the location of Punk's AEW debut, further fed the speculation that Punk would be returning to action.

"AEW Collision" will air on Saturday nights at 8 PM ET on TNT and run two hours, making it the second major show for AEW behind its flagship program "Dynamite."

Punk has not been on AEW programming since his infamous tirade after AEW All Out in September of last year that led to a backstage brawl between Punk, Kenny Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson, Punk's friend and trainer Ace Steel, members of the AEW talent relations staff, and Punk's dog Larry. Omega recently downplayed rumors of animosity, seemingly making light of the situation during his feud with the Blackpool Combat Club.