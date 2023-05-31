AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (5/31): Cole & Baker Vs Jericho & Saraya, Tony Khan Announcement

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for May 31, 2023.

Tonight will be the post-show from the Double Or Nothing event last weekend with all of the fallout from that show expected to spill out across tonight. That includes the major mixed tag team match that has been confirmed for the show as Adam Cole and Britt Baker will get their chance at revenge against Chris Jericho and Saraya.

Fans can also expect to hear from Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita after they got involved in the main event on Sunday, helping The Elite score the victory. Meanwhile, several of the Blackpool Combat Club members will be in action as Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Jon Moxley look to continue the momentum in trios action against Lucha Bros and Bandido.

New TBS Champion Kris Statlander is also going to be in action as she wastes no time defending her gold, with Nyla Rose stepping up to challenge her. Plus, Jay White and Juice Robinson will be speaking to the fans, continuing their story with Ricky Starks.

Tony Khan is also going to be part of the show in some capacity as he has promised to make an announcement regarding the brand new Saturday show, "AEW Collision," although it is unknown what he has to say.

Two members of the ROH World Six-Man Champions will also be competing tonight as the Gates Of Agony compete against Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin, with both men fresh from their Double Of Nothing matches. Finally, there will be triple threat action between Swerve Strickland, Big Bill, and Trent Baretta.