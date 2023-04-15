Kenny Omega Mocks AEW Locker Room Tension Rumors, Teases Dynamite Segment

In the midst of swirling rumors about tension and drama within the AEW locker room, Kenny Omega has taken to Twitter to poke fun at the situation. The former AEW World Champion mockingly "spilled the beans" and all the while promoted The Elite's segment on the next episode of "AEW Dynamite." Omega's Tweet addressed a "huge problem" the star has with "certain people" on the AEW roster. He then revealed that those people are the Blackpool Combat Club, his current storyline opponents. Omega has also of course found himself in the center of the unfolding backstage drama involving the controversial return of CM Punk to AEW.

Since everyone is asking, Iâ€™ll spill the beansâ€¦ I have a huge problem with certain people on our roster – And they happen to be members of the Blackpool Combat Club! Iâ€™ll speak more about it Wednesday on #AEWDynamite — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 15, 2023

Punk's return to AEW is alleged to be imminent, after having been absent since a locker room brawl that took place after All Out due to his inflammatory comments at the show's press scrum. The altercation involved Omega, among others, and resulted in the onscreen absence of all talent involved for varying lengths of time. Punk reportedly told Omega he had no issues with him during the backstage incident, and whether or not that goes both ways is unknown.

The tease for the upcoming "Dynamite" in Omega's tweet serves to continue the feud featuring him and The Young Bucks facing off against the BCC. The feud has also brought in Adam Page, who was already feuding with Jon Moxley, following their violent Texas Death Match at the AEW Revolution pay per view. Page's possible reunion with The Elite has been teased for weeks now, with nothing official just yet.