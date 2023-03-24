CM Punk Supposedly Had No Issue With Kenny Omega During AEW All Out Brawl

One day, the discourse over what happened following the AEW All Out post-show media scrum will die down. But it is not this day, as talk has reached a fever pitch again after a message board post from Dave Meltzer, and a rebuttal on Instagram by CM Punk helped fan the flames once again. Now, a new report has come along to add some unexpected twists and turns to a story many thought they knew, even if most of us will never truly know what went down.

Fightful Select uncovered some additional details about the post-scrum incident between Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite's Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, who Punk famously called out at the scrum. Among these details is that The Elite, Punk, and Steel weren't the only talents on the scene, as several AEW roster members witnessed the fight.

Ultimately, none of these unnamed talents were suspended, due to them not getting physically involved, leaving Brandon Cutler, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Pat Buck, who all attempted to physically restrain those involved, as the only ones to be suspended. It was also revealed that Nick Jackson wasn't the only individual to get hit with a chair, as a production employee was also struck by one during the altercation.

Arguably the biggest bit of news though revolves around Punk and Omega. It was confirmed that the two talked immediately after the brawl, with Punk telling Omega that he had no issues with him. It was further noted by those close to Punk that Omega was very composed immediately afterward, and the two appeared ready to continue their conversation. That ultimately didn't happen, as their attention turned to dealing with Steel.