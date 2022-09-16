Backstage News On Why AEW Cleared Several Suspensions

Some of those suspended for their involvement in the backstage fight following All Elite Wrestling's All Out have been brought back into AEW. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Christopher Daniels, Pat Buck, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa have all returned. That leaves just CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks still currently under suspension. The group that has been brought back were all rumored to be involved in breaking up the fight rather than taking part in it. Their return suggests the third-party investigation into All Out brawl is making some kind of progress, though it remains to be seen how long it will take before word is released on the status of those still suspended.

Daniels and Nakazawa are both scheduled to wrestle exhibition matches for the company at the Tokyo Game Show, along with overseas talent that includes Konosuke Takeshita, Chris Brookes, Riho, Maki Itoh, and more. While Omega is also currently in Japan, that trip appears to be a personal one, as his originally planned promotional work for AEW has been put on hold while the investigation continues.

AEW CEO and president Tony Khan has yet to make a statement regarding the reported fight or suspensions, though he did make an appearance on "AEW Dynamite" on September 7 to announce that Punk, Omega, and the Young Bucks would all be stripped of their championships. The vacated AEW World Championship previously held by CM Punk will be contested between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson at "AEW Grand Slam" this Wednesday, while Death Triangle defeated Best Friends to become the new AEW World Trios champions the same night the belts were vacated.