Update On Christopher Daniels And Michael Nakazawa's AEW In-Ring Returns Following Suspensions

It appears AEW is ready to go full "AEW at Gamescom" for their appearances at the Tokyo Game Show this week. The promotion ran exhibition matches over at the Germany video game trade fair while promoting their upcoming game "AEW Fight Forever", and they will be carrying over that plan for their presentation at the Japanese video game convention. There are some appearances here that may raise an eyebrow.

Wednesday evening, while "AEW Dynamite" was airing on TBS, "Fight Forever" publisher THQNordic released further details on its presentation on Twitter, including the reveal that AEW talents Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, Riho, and Yuka Sakazaki, along with wrestlers Chris Brookes, Hagane Shinnoh, Hikari Noa, Konosuke Takeshita, Maki Itoh, and Yuki Ueno would be wrestling at the convention.

"We have an incredible lineup of talent performing at TGS 2022!" the tweet read. "THQ Nordic is hosting AEW Exhibition Matches on Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 1pm and 4pm JST. Visit us in Hall 6, Booth 6-S01!"