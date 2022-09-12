Update On Third-Party Investigation Into AEW All Out Brawl

How did you celebrate the one week anniversary of CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks getting into the backstage brawl to end all backstage brawls after AEW All Out last Sunday? We know how one third party investigator celebrated it: by interviewing witnesses, and perhaps even going through video and audio, as if he were Gene Hackman in "The Conversation."

Unfortunately for that investigator, his team, and those waiting on a final answer regarding what happened last weekend, it'll probably be a little while before all is squared away. On Monday morning, PWInsider reported that the third party investigation into the brawl remains ongoing, with no possible end date for the investigation provided.

In the meantime, fans can expect all the parties involved, including the Bucks, Omega, Punk, Steel, producer Pat Buck, Head of Talent relations Christopher Daniels, and talents Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa, to be off TV. Punk — who is expected to miss time anyway due to a torn triceps — the Bucks, and Omega were all stripped of their championships last week in anticipation of their upcoming absences.

While he will remain out of the ring, while the investigation takes place, Omega, at least appears, to still be on something resembling good terms with AEW. The former AEW World Champion has been spotted in Japan, where he's expected to be part of the presentation for the AEW video game "Fight Forever" this week at the Tokyo Game Show convention. Omega had been scheduled to appear at the convention prior to the incident.