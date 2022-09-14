Kenny Omega Reunites With Former Tag Team Partner In Japan

When you've been suspended from your job and have a whole lot of free time on your hands, what do you do? In Kenny Omega's case, you go to Japan, hang out with Sonic the Hedgehog, and plan on appearing at the Tokyo Game Show, either on your own or as part of AEW's presentation of "AEW Fight Forever." Oh, and you may also reconnect with old friends, like New Japan star Kota Ibushi.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ibushi took to Twitter to post several photos of him and the AEW star hanging out, much to Ibushi's delight. "Woohoo," Ibushi tweeted. "Hmmm...time seems to have stopped. Just like that time back then. You're getting old lol." While not confirmed, this would look to be the first time Ibushi and Omega have been around each other in a few years, following Omega's departure from New Japan in 2019 to help found AEW. The duo had previously teamed together as the Golden Lovers in both New Japan and DDT, and wrestled each other a handful of times between both promotions. Their most recent match took place during the 2018 G1 Climax, where Ibushi defeated Omega to win Block B of the tournament.

Much like Omega, Ibushi has seen himself with a lot of time off, following a shoulder injury in the finals of last year's G1 Climax, and several backstage issues with the higher ups of NJPW. Ibushi's return date is still unknown at this time, though he recently expressed on social media his desire to wrestle for AEW sometime in the future.