Kenny Omega Spotted At Offices Of Major Video Game Company

Kenny Omega has some more free time on his hands these days as he awaits the results of AEW's reported investigation into a backstage melee involving himself, the Young Bucks, CM Punk, and Ace Steel following All Out. We learned yesterday that Omega was spending that free time in Japan, and today he hung out with fellow icons Sonic the Hedgehog, Miles "Tails" Prower, and maybe even the skaters from "Jet Set Radio."

Early Tuesday morning, the official Twitter account for Sega posted a photo of Omega and Sonic at Sega's offices in Japan.

"Guess who visited SEGA office??" the account tweeted.

Omega is in town for the Tokyo Game Show convention, where he was expected to be part of the presentation for the upcoming "AEW Fight Forever" video game, which Omega was heavily involved with. While it's not confirmed whether Omega is still there on official AEW business, his presence could signal that he's not expected to miss much time in AEW following the conclusion of the investigation. As of this writing, Omega, nor anyone else involved in the post-All Out backstage brawl, has commented on the situation.

The Tokyo Game Show convention will officially begin this Thursday in, you guessed it, Tokyo, Japan, and will run until Sunday. It is unclear what day "AEW Fight Forever" will be featured at the convention, or if it will be available to play throughout as it was when featured at the Gamescom convention in Germany in August.