Update On AEW Matches Taking Place In Tokyo
It hasn't even been a month since AEW was over in Germany for the Gamescom video game trade-fair, where the promotion not only unveiled parts of their upcoming video game "AEW Fight Forever", but also held wrestling matches featuring AEW talents Angelico, Christopher Daniels, Colt Cabana, and Evil Uno. It was evidently such a successful endeavor that AEW is looking to repeat the process now in Japan.
On Twitter Wednesday morning, freelance commentator Haruo Murata, who has done play-by-play commentary for AEW's Japanese partners New Japan Pro-Wrestling, DDT, and Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling, teased some big things occurring at the Tokyo Game Show for AEW.
"Tech rehearsal is over!" Murata tweeted. "I was there and had a sound rehearsal, which means ... Some kind of announcement tomorrow ... maybe!"
it turns out the thing Murata was cryptically hinting at was actually confirmed a week ago. Japanese publication Famitsu reported last week that, in addition to "Fight Forever," AEW would also be setting up a ring at the Tokyo Game Show, and that matches would be held featuring AEW talent.
AEW Talent To Wrestle At The Tokyo Game Show
While no AEW talents were confirmed, former AEW Women's World Champions Hikaru Shida and Riho, as well as fellow AEW talents Emi Sakura and Yuka Sakazaki, are all in Japan currently, and could be used for potential matches. It's also possible AEW could use talent from New Japan, DDT, or TJPW for any matches, including someone like Konosuke Takeshita, who wrestled for AEW while on a United States excursion throughout the summer.
Perhaps the biggest unknown, however, is the involvement of Christopher Daniels and Kenny Omega. Daniels and Omega, who are part of AEW's front office as Head of Talent Relations and an EVP respectively, are both in Japan right now, with Daniels scheduled to wrestle for All Japan Pro Wrestling this weekend. However, both wrestlers are currently suspended for their involvement in a backstage brawl that followed AEW All Out, placing their roles at AEW's presence at the Tokyo Game Show, and any potential matches there, into question.