Update On AEW Matches Taking Place In Tokyo

It hasn't even been a month since AEW was over in Germany for the Gamescom video game trade-fair, where the promotion not only unveiled parts of their upcoming video game "AEW Fight Forever", but also held wrestling matches featuring AEW talents Angelico, Christopher Daniels, Colt Cabana, and Evil Uno. It was evidently such a successful endeavor that AEW is looking to repeat the process now in Japan.

On Twitter Wednesday morning, freelance commentator Haruo Murata, who has done play-by-play commentary for AEW's Japanese partners New Japan Pro-Wrestling, DDT, and Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling, teased some big things occurring at the Tokyo Game Show for AEW.

"Tech rehearsal is over!" Murata tweeted. "I was there and had a sound rehearsal, which means ... Some kind of announcement tomorrow ... maybe!"

it turns out the thing Murata was cryptically hinting at was actually confirmed a week ago. Japanese publication Famitsu reported last week that, in addition to "Fight Forever," AEW would also be setting up a ring at the Tokyo Game Show, and that matches would be held featuring AEW talent.