Konosuke Takeshita Returning To Japan After Excursion To AEW And U.S. Indies

Konosuke Takeshita has been competing across the United States for the better part of the past four months. While he did appear in some independent promotions across America — including Defy, PWG, and even Ric Flair's Last Match — the Japanese star's most memorable moments came in All Elite Wrestling. There, he competed in matches against the likes of Hangman Adam Page, Eddie Kingston, and the AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley. However, it appears Takeshita is done in the United States — for now, at least.

On Friday, Takeshita took to Twitter to announce his return to Japan. "Today I am leaving America. I have so many great memories of the last 4 months," said Takeshita. "Thank you all for being so nice to me." Fans were quick to wish the Osaka-native well — with one user writing, "Thank you for giving us fans memorable and fun wrestling matches. Please come back soon!" Another user said, "We'll miss you!! Hope you'll come back soon so you can get your first TV win!!!"

Before coming over to the United States, Takeshita made his name in different promotions across Japan — most notably at DDT Pro Wrestling. In DDT, Takeshita has held the KO-D Openweight and Six Man Championships five times each and the KO-D Tag Team Championship and DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Championship four times each. Accolades aside, Takeshita's first match back in Japan hasn't been announced yet — but with his name known by both eastern and western audiences, you can bet he'll have a lot of eyes on him in the future.