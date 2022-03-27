DDT star Konosuke Takeshita has announced his return to AEW for a tour starting this April. During today’s DDT event, Takeshita got on the microphone and revealed the news, specifically naming All Elite Wrestling as his next destination.

“I have announced that I am going to the US next month to fight in @AEW . This is a big challenge. I’ll make a dream come true,” he stated.

As noted earlier this month, AEW announced a new partnership with the Japan-based promotion. The companies will work in tandem to bring a variety of stars from DDT into the United States to be presented to American audiences, and it looks as though Takeshita is one of the first to appear.

The star has been featured in the past, including a match on AEW Dark: Elevation last April, as well as a match with Kenny Omega, Michael Nakazawa, and The Young Bucks in a losing effort against Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix), and The Sydal brothers.

After his announcement, Takeshita caught the attention of FTR member and AEW star Dax Harwood. Coming off his loss to CM Punk on last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Harwood didn’t mince words when he aggressively challenged Takeshita.

“I’ll fight your ass if your dad Kenny Omega will let you,” Dax Harwood wrote.

