Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live AEW Dynamite viewing party. Tonight’s special show will air live from the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

CM Punk vs. Dax Harwood

The two men lock up straight away and head to the corner for things to be broken up. Dash Harwood then manages to drop CM Punk with a shoulder tackle, but he responds with a couple of great arm drags. Harwood fires back with a sharp knee attack next, following with a suplex and then an immediate leg drop.

Harwood continues his attack with a chop in the corner, but he then gets distracted by the Gunn Club who are in the crowd. This allows Punk to fire back with chops of his own, only for Punk to walk into an elbow attack after bouncing from the ropes. However, the FTR member misses wildly with a diving headbutt.

Punk then tries to go to the top rope, but Harwood cuts him off, only for Punk to throw him back down with a counter. However, Punk waits too long again and Dax knocks the top rope, which hangs up Punk. The FTR star then connects with a major superplex. He then goes back to the top, and this time connects with the diving headbutt, but Punk kicks out!

Both men then spill to the outside, hanging onto each other with an awkward fall to the floor. Cash Wheeler then makes his way out to encourage his partner. However, back in the ring, CM Punk hits a diving crossbody, and this time it is Harwood that has to kick out. Punk immediately locks in the Anaconda Vice, but he reverses out and tries to set the Sharpshooter.

Punk kicks him out and Dash’s head slams off the bottom turnbuckle, which immediately leads to a couple of back and forth pinfall attempts. Punk hits the running knee to the corner, but Harwood blocks the classic running bulldog by hanging on to him, nailing a slingshot powerbomb, and he gets a near fall.

Harwood then reverses a GTS attempt, and this time he locks in the Sharpshooter! Punk rolls over and then transitions back into the Anaconda Vice, and this time he gets the win.

Winner: CM Punk

– The Jericho Appreciation Society are backstage with Chris talking about the picture that has been shared of John Silver with him when he was a child. Daniel Garcia says they beat up professional wrestlers, and they will show them that they can’t hang. Jericho says they will future endeavor them. They all joke about how Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz are gone now.

The Hardys, Sting, & Darby Allin vs. Private Party & The Butcher and The Blade

Darby Allin dives out to hit their opponents as soon as they arrive, while Sting then launches himself from the top corner into them as well. After that, it turns into chaos, with brawls happening all over the arena. Jeff Hardy and The Blade fight up the stairs, while Sting hits a big splash down at ringside.

Inside the ring, Matt Hardy uses his delete attack in the corner. However, as Darby dominated The Butcher, Andrade appears and whips him with a belt. This allows The Butcher to launch Allin down the stairs! Back in the ring, Matt hits the Side Effect to Kassidy, but then Marq Quen appears from behind and rocks him with a trash can to the head.

Jeff brawls with Blade and Butcher on the concourse, while Private Party hit a double suplex on the ramp to Matt. They fight to the entrance tunnel but Matt managed to take control, dropping Quen on the ramp. He looks to send Kassidy ott the ramp, but his partner saves him but low blowing Matt.

Private Party then work together and they both launch Matt off the ramp, with all three of them crashing into the table on the floor. Meanwhile, back at the concourse, Darby and Sting have Butcher and Blade set on tables. Jeff climbs up from a ladder onto a balcony above them as he dives down with a huge Swanton Bomb!

Private Party set Matt Hardy inside the ring, but he is able to kick out. Sting then appears and starts brawling, but Kennedy rocks him with a chair. However, the fires up the Stinger and he starts dominating, hitting Stinger Splashes into the corners. He ends up missing and Isaih follows with a kick. They look for Gin and Juice, but Sting counters, he hits a Scorpion Deathdrop while Hardy nails Twist Of Fate for them to get the victory.

Winners: The Hardys, Sting, & Darby Allin

– FTR are shown backstage as Cash Wheeler puts over his partner. But he says then the Ass Boys think because of their father they have respect, but that’s not it. Dax then says he can’t stand a spoiled brat, and if they think they can just take their spot, it’s a problem. Harwood says they are the best team in the business, and he refuses to call them Ass Boys. He will call them Billy’s sons, and they will see them next week.

Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley vs. The Varsity Blondes

We have William Regal on commentary for this one, watching over his tag team. Straight away all four men brawl, as Julia Hart just sits on the steps not watching. Meanwhile, inside the ring, Bryan Danielson unloads on kicks to Brian Pillman Jr. Jon Moxley comes in and continues the attack, but Pillman turns it around and then leads to Griff Garrison coming in.

However, after a splash in the corner, Jon hits a German suplex and Danielson then comes in with a big kick to the chest. Bryan sets up Griff with a surfboard submission as Moxley then comes in and hits a big kick to the chest while the move is locked in. Jon launches his opponent onto the top rope, and as he hands there Bryan comes crashing in with a diving knee.

Garrison connects with a back body drop, and he comes in with strikes to Danielson, and Pillman wins out with a running elbow strike. Bryan kicks out of the pinfall attempt, but as Pillman tries to springboard into the ring, Bryan hits a kick. This leads to a king kong lariat into a German suplex, but Griff breaks it up.

Garrison then dumps Bryan out of the ring, and he then starts brawling with Jon only to eat a huge forearm. However, the Blondes then connect with a nice double team, only for Moxley to kick out. Danielson comes back in with the Psycho Knee to Griff as Brian gets a Paradigm Shift. They don’t end things there though, they both stomp down their opponents and hit double submissions for the win.

Winners: Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley

– Moxley then gets on the microphone and says he has been fortunate to compete against and learn from the best. But there’s only one man whose opinion he ever cared about, which was Regal’s. He says the seal of approval from him as a badge of honor, but he earned that through pain, blood, and dislocated joints.

He wears the Blackpool badge of honor, just like the American Dragon. Moxley says they were forged in combat, and if anyone wants to get in the ring with them, they best step up, or get stepped on. Jon then says if anyone thinks they can ride with the three most sadistic individuals, they are not giving out free passes. Talent needs to reach deep down and find the place where they love pain.

He says if people want a badge of honor from the Blackpool Combat Club, they have to earn it…the hard way.

– MJF says he meant what he said about Wardlow being able to keep the TNT Title, so it’s a shame he didn’t win. MJF tells CM Punk he had him beat at Revolution which is why he cheated to win. He doesn’t know where or when, he will give Punk his most embarrassing loss of his entire career.

He says it won’t be over until he attends Punk’s funeral and pisses on his grave. MJF tells the fans they like Wardlow because they’re inbred. He then claims he will call Wardlow Pig now, because that’s what he is, a greedy little pig. MJF says if it wasn’t for him, nobody would know who Wardlow was.

MJF says he repays him by costing him his biggest match and then asking for a release from his contract. MJF tells him he signed deal with the devil, and they are ironclad. MJF says he is going to make piggy’s life a living hell. He claims if he wants to kick Wardlow’s mother out of her house, Wardlow will say nothing.

This leads to the big man coming down and he immediately wipes out MJF’s security, but then all of AEW’s have to get hold of him. MJF tells Wardlow he doesn’t work for AEW, he works for MJF, and he doesn’t want him here anymore. He’s trespassing, so he will be paying him to just stay home until the people forget he ever existed.

MJF then shoots down some rumors. He says The Pinnacle is over, and has never been better. Starting next week, they are moving up, as Shawn Spears says when you’re in The Pinnacle, you’re always on top.

– Backstage Trent says he never liked Wheeler Yuta, but he let him in because the rest did. Yuta says he loves those guys, but he didn’t like Trent either. He’s not trying to be the best friend he can be, he’s trying to be the best wrestler, and Trent either gets that, or he doesn’t.

Adam Cole vs. Jay Lethal

The two men grapple into the corner, which leads to a cheap shot from Adam Cole. He then remains in control with a series of strikes until Lethal responds with a dropkick of his own. Cole then rocks him with a kick of his own, but Jay hits a backbreaker and then slams Cole onto the mat straight after with a nice combination.

Lethal misses with the springboard dropkick, but Cole takes too long posing, and Lethal hits a dropkick to the back of his head. This leads to Jay hitting two tope suicida’s, and while he avoids the third one, it is not for long, as Jay dives from the top turnbuckle to attack him again. reDRagon then appear at the entrance and distract Cole, which allows him to send Lethal into the steps.

In the ring, Cole sends Lethal face-first into the turnbuckle several times. However, the former ROH star fires back with some strikes of his own, and he then looks for a Figure Four, but Cole stops it with a pinfall attempt. However, he tries it again and this time it is locked in, but Adam reaches the ropes.

Cole then grabs the ring skirt which distracts the official, allowing Bobby Fish to distract Lethal. He eats a superkick, but Jay reverses the Boom attempt with a cutter. However, Cole then reverses the Lethal Injection with a mid-air superkick, and he then hits the Panama Sunrise, but Lethal kicks out! Jay is then able to go for the Lethal Injection again, but reDRagon distracts the official. Cole hits a low blow and then the Boom for a win.

Winner: Adam Cole

– Cole then says nobody on the planet deserves the AEW World Title more than him. He says Hangman stole his victory, and in two out of the last three matches they’ve had he has won. Last week he saw fear in Page’s eyes, and Cole says the champion caught lightning in a bottle at Revolution. But he’s going to shove it up his ass.

Cole says Hangman is a coward who doesn’t have the guts to come out…of course, the champion is now here. He starts attacking all three men with a belt, but another low blow does the trick and the trio beats down the champion. This leads to the tag champions and Christian running them off. However, Adam Cole leaves with the title.

– Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti are in the ring. He says they can’t change what happened with the TNT Title, but he hasn’t lost his love for the ring, and he will always do things that make people stand up and chant, ‘holy sh*t.’ He says if he is going to pay for it, it will be worth it, as what the fans give to him is everything he wanted…until now.

Tay Conti says now they want payback. She says Paige VanZant will get her ass kicked like she did her entire career. This leads to Dan Lambert appearing. He claims that Paige had appearances in places like Texas, but you can subscribe to her Only Fans and see why Orange Cassidy always has his hands in his pockets.

He claims they have tiny Tim and Luchawhorus. Lambert says they can kiss the match goodbye. Dan kisses the belt, and he says if he knew what they did while wearing that belt, then he would know that they live in his mouth.

Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet

Leyla Hirsch immediately attacks her opponent, sending her off the apron during her entrance, and this leads to them brawling around the ringside area. They launch each other into the barricades and then Red Velvet leaps off the steps into a hurricanrana. Once they get into the ring, Leyla regains control with a gut wrench, but that’s not enough to get the job done.

She continues the attack, stomping away on Red in the corner. Leyla works on the back of her opponent, locking in a body scissors submission. Velvet tries to fight back by springboarding back, but Leyla catches her, hitting a German suplex. Leyla looks to go to the top rope, but Velvet stops it, pulling her over the top of her to the mat.

Red Velvet follows up with the Corkscrew Kick, but Hirsch is able to roll away. She then yanks the arm down on Velvet, allowing the official to check on her. She grabs two turnbuckle posts, and the official takes one away from her. However, she has another in her gear, and she attacks Velvet with it to get the win.

Winner: Leyla Hirsch

After the match, Leyla continues the attack, but this leads to Kris Statlander charging to make the save.

– Jade Cargill and Mark Sterling are shown talking about her potential 30th match. But Jade wants to talk about the post-match celebrations, where she lists things off that she wants.

– Tony Schiavone then welcomes Thunder Rosa to the stage. Before she says a word Vickie Guerrero appears, screaming, “excuse me.” She gives Thunder some credit, as she does show up for training. But she tells Rosa to take her fake green card and backstroke back to Mexico. Nyle Rose then appears from behind and attacks Rosa, laying her out.

Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds

Chris Jericho and John Silver face off first with Jericho slapping his opponent until the smaller wrestler fires up with punches and running attacks. Chris then runs at him, but Silver reverses with an arm drag as Alex Reynolds come in and they bring him down and then hit stereo dropkicks.

Jericho then escapes to the outside, but Silver follows and drops the veteran with a kick. He then hits a brainbuster while Reynolds dives out of the ring into him, connecting at the same time. Meanwhile, back in the ring, The Dark Order works together to take out Garcia. However, Chris is smart, kicking the stairs and then pretending he was attacked. This leads to Aubrey Edwards sending the rest of the group to the back.

The Jericho Appreciation Society then takes control, with Chris diverting the official while the rest of the group attacks Reynolds. Jericho then looks to leap from the top rope, but Reynolds adjusts with a dropkick to catch him in mid-air. Garcia gets in to stop the tag though, and he shows aggression in the corner.

Reynolds continues to fight, but Jericho drops him with a shoulder tackle, only to miss with the Lionsault. Silver finally tags in and starts taking down Chris, with Garcia getting launched as well. Jericho looks for a springboard into Silver, but he blocks it, hits a cannonball to Garcia, and then charges into all the other faction members.

He wipes out Jericho again, this time from the top rope, but he kicks out. Silver continues to attack, only to be rocked by a Codebreaker, but The Dark Order star kicks out. Garcia comes in but they send Jericho out of the ring. Reynolds makes a blind tag and they then hit some incredible double-team moves, only for Garcia to just kick out.

The group then all get on the ring apron, which leads leads to Silver attacking them until he gets a spinebuster from Hager. Reynolds tries to charge, but Garcia distracts the official. This allows Jericho to hit Reynolds with a baseball bat. Garcia then sets in the Scorpion Deathlock to get the win.

Winners: Daniel Garcia & Chris Jericho

