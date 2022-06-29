Bryan Danielson of the Blackpool Combat Club has received a lot of praise for his in-ring work over the course of his his 20+ year career, but during the post-show media scrum following AEW X NJPW’s Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View, current AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley had a particularly strong compliment for his BCC stablemate.

“In my book, Bryan Danielson is the greatest professional,” Moxley said. “People say like, ‘[Hiroshi] Tanahashi is one of the greatest ever, Jericho is the GOAT,’ you know, just for my money, my opinion, the greatest professional wrestler to ever live, to ever do it in the ring, is Bryan Danielson.”

Danielson has been in professional wrestling now for over two decades, winning a multitude of titles throughout his career such as the ROH Pure Championship, ROH World Championship, the WWE Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship, and the WWE Tag Team Championships. Danielson also had the prestigious distinction of being part of the first Hall of Fame Class for ROH alongside CM Punk, Samoa Joe, the Briscoes, and former ROH owner, Cary Silkin.

Danielson was originally scheduled to wrestle Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door, however, as fate would have it, Danielson would not be medically cleared to compete due to injury. His replacement ended up being former WWE United States and Tag Team Champion Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro while with WWE. While making his AEW debut, Castagnoli walked out with Blackpool Combat Club merch on, signifying his confirmed allegiance with the group and won after over 18 minutes of action.

Danielson and Castagnoli worked together prior to this, as they were together in both ROH and WWE. They most recently teamed up together in April 2021, defeating the team of Seth Rollins and Jey Uso in what would be Danielon’s last tag team match in WWE, and his second to last match there overall.

The Blackpool Combat Club now consists of Danielson, Moxley, Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta. The group is led by former Intercontinental Champion and former NXT General Manager William Regal.

