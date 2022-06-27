Claudio Castagnoli (FKA Cesaro) made his AEW debut during Sunday night’s Forbidden Door event in Chicago, and several of his old WWE colleagues were thrilled for the Swiss Superman.

As seen below, the likes of Becky Lynch, Xavier Woods and Naomi would react to Claudio appearing as Zack Sabre Jr.’s mystery opponent at the AEW x NJPW crossover pay-per-view. Claudio and Woods have quite a history together. Besides sharing the ring in WWE on countless occasions, the two were a part of ‘Da Party’ on YouTube channel UpUpDownDown along with AEW star Adam Cole and Tyler Breeze. The online gaming group was disbanded shortly after Breeze and Cesaro were released by WWE last year. While Breeze didn’t tweet directly, he re-tweeted G4TV’s post on Claudio’s AEW debut, as seen below.

The likes of WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, Dr. Britt Baker, Evil Uno, Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevera also posted their live reactions. Shortly after Claudio’s WWE departure, Kingston taunted his former CHIKARA and PWG rival by stating that Claudio Castagnoli “doesn’t have the balls to come to AEW” and continued to taunt Claudio in recent months. Kingston referenced the old tweet following Claudio’s AEW debut, as seen below.

Claudio went on to defeat Sabre Jr. in a hard-fought match. As the latest member of the Blackpool Combat Club, Claudio will also be taking the place of Bryan Danielson in the Blood & Guts match on “Dynamite” this Wednesday.

LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) June 27, 2022

😍 so happy bro is back! Whew Chills 💪 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) June 27, 2022

Evil Uno is co-workers with Claudio Castagnoli. #AEWForbiddenDoor — EVIL UNO is GOOD (@EvilUno) June 27, 2022

I can’t wait to beat up Claudio! — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 27, 2022

Claudioclaudioclaudioaudioeveryonesfuckeditsclaudio!!!!!🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 27, 2022

Well look who has grown a pair! Hahahahahaha https://t.co/pLzwmoXLPg — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) June 27, 2022

