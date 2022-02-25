Eddie Kingston has seemingly reacted to the reports of Cesaro departing from WWE. The AEW star has joked that the Swiss Superman “doesn’t have the balls to come to AEW.”

Kingston didn’t name Cesaro in his tweet. While the likes John Silver, Evil Uno, Ethan Page and Sonny Kiss liked Kingston’s tweet, TJ Perkins responded: “You’re right. I don’t.”

Cesaro and Kingston have wrestled several times in promotions such as CHIKARA, PWG and ROH. Their last-ever singles match came at a CHIKARA event in March 2011.

Last year, Kingston explained why he’s not fond of Cesaro.

“There’s certain people in wrestling I do not like. Punk is one. Cesaro is another one, the big Swiss idiot in WWE,” Kingston told NY News 12 Long Island. “I know him as Claudio (Castagnoli). I don’t like him, I don’t respect him. If he ever comes here [to AEW], we’re going to have a problem. Or whenever his contract’s up. I don’t even pay attention to what he does. But guys like that, I just don’t like, don’t respect.”

As noted earlier, Cesaro quietly exited WWE after the two sides were unable to come to agreement on a new contract. With Cesaro’s contract expiring, he is now officially a free agent and eligible to sign anywhere he wants. There is no word yet on if AEW, Impact Wrestling or NJPW have approached Cesaro, but we will keep you updated.

According to Fightful Select, the immediate reaction within WWE was of disappointment and dismay as Cesaro was one of the most universally liked talent on the roster.

The Swiss wrestler’s final WWE match was a loss to Happy Corbin earlier this month on SmackDown.

You can see Kingston’s tweet below.

All I am going to say is, he doesn't have the balls to come to AEW. — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) February 25, 2022

So I was his walking the WTKR videos and then I was humbled by this. But this shows why I don't like him. https://t.co/jQBrTYObwL — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) February 25, 2022

You’re right. I don’t. — 🇺🇸 TJ Perkins 🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) February 25, 2022

That was the joke. Eddie is an old friend. Relax I have no aspiration to go to everyones favorite super trendy wrestle club. — 🇺🇸 TJ Perkins 🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) February 25, 2022

