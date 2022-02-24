Cesaro has reportedly left WWE.

Cesaro quietly exited WWE after his contract expired, according to PWInsider. He was originally scheduled to be at Friday’s SmackDown in Hershey, PA, but he will not be there as he is no longer with the company.

It was noted that WWE and Cesaro had been in contract negotiations, but they could not come to terms on a new deal.

Cesaro is reportedly free to sign with anyone he wants to as he is not under any kind of non-compete clause due to the contract expiring.

Cesaro last wrestled on the February 11 edition of SmackDown, losing to Happy Baron Corbin. The Swiss Superman had wrestled just 5 matches in 2022, and lost everyone – teaming with Ricochet for a loss to Sheamus and Ridge Holland at WWE Day 1, teaming with Mansoor for a Fatal 4 Way loss to The Viking Raiders on the January 14 SmackDown, teaming with Ricochet for two Day 1 rematch losses on the January 28 and February 4 SmackDown shows, and then the February 11 loss to Corbin.

Cesaro, age 41, signed with WWE in 2011 after a successful run on the indies and ROH. He leaves WWE a five-time RAW/WWE Tag Team Champion, a two-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion, and a one-time WWE United States Champion. He also won the inaugural Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

There is no word yet on if Cesaro has interest from AEW, Impact Wrestling or NJPW, but we will keep you updated.

