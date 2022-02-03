The 2022 Royal Rumble is in the books and one of the more glaring omissions from the match was Cesaro, who went from challenging for the WWE Universal Championship in 2021 to not being in one of WWE’s marquee matches. In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Cesaro revealed that he was disappointed not to have participated in the match.

“Yes, I was,” Cesaro said. “A lot of people would have liked to see me in the Rumble, and a lot of people would have liked to see me win. That would have put me on the next path of my journey. I saw Big E say in an interview he’d like to see me win, and that was very nice. I appreciate the support of my colleagues, but unfortunately, that did not happen.”

Despite his ability, the inconsistent booking of Cesaro in WWE is nothing new for him during his eleven-year run with the company. He admitted that he cared perhaps too much when it came to wrestling.

“I do care, a lot,” Cesaro said. “Maybe almost too much sometimes.”

In the end, all Cesaro can do is control his own destiny once he steps into the ring, where he continues to excel. He stated that no matter what, he wants to deliver consistent in-ring quality to fans that watch him.

“If you’re tuning in to SmackDown to watch me, you will get the top in-ring performance I can give,” Cesaro said. “It’s exciting, it’s unpredictable and it’s fun. I want people to see that every time I’m in the ring, and that consistency and quality is what sets me apart.”

Cesaro acknowledged that he isn’t allowed as much mic time as other talents, making his performance in the ring more important. He thus sets a high standard for himself in the pursuit of excellent performances.

“It’s an unrelenting pursuit of excellence,” Cesaro said. “That’s the only thing that I can control. I don’t get a lot of mic time or interview time, but every time I step through the curtain and get in that ring, you will get that super high standard I set for myself. I will accept nothing less in the ring.”

