It’s a bouncing baby Briscoe!

IMPACT Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe welcomed a child into the world on Monday. Murphy “Big Murph” Pugh was born a month and a half early, but according to an update from his uncle Jay, “he’s getting stronger every day.”

We have a baby folks!!! Murphy “Big Murph” Pugh came a month and a half early but he’s getting stronger every day!! Appreciate the continued prayers and positivity 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XC8487DIBC — DEM BOYS (@jaybriscoe84) June 14, 2022

Mark Briscoe initially shared a photo of the newborn on Instagram. According to Mark, Murphy, who weighed in at a reported 5 pounds and 5 ounces, is “relaxing and doing great…getting ready to crush life on the planet Earth.”

It appears that Murphy is Mark’s first child, as there is no mention of any other children for the younger Briscoe Brother. His brother Jay reportedly has three children.

Jay & Mark Briscoe were inducted into the ROH Hall of Fame earlier this year, after a lengthy tenure in the company that saw them hold the ROH World Tag Team Championships 12 times. The Briscoes lost the ROH tag titles in a much-lauded feud with AEW’s FTR, and shared an uplanned, emotional moment with the team. There were reports at the time that WarnerMedia was against Tony Khan signing the Delaware brothers after Khan purchased Ring of Honor from Sinclair Broadcasting.

The Briscoes have since begun wrestling in IMPACT Wrestling, where they won the IMPACT Tag Team Championships on May 5th at IMPACT Under Siege. They last wrestled for IMPACT on the May 26th episode (taped May 14th), where they teamed with Josh Alexander in a losing effort against Violent By Design. The brothers are also the current House of Glory tag team champions.

WrestlingINC.com sends well wishes and congratulations to Mark and the whole Briscoe family, as well as hope for a swift and easy NICU stay for the premature infant.

