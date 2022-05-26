Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live Impact Wrestling Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what happened on the show tonight:

The show opens with Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt greeting fans to the show. There is a video package recapping last week’s episode showing the events that led to the main event between Josh Alexander and the Briscoes against VBD.

Alex Shelley then makes his way to the ring followed by Trey Miguel.

Trey Miguel vs. Alex Shelley in a Ultimate X Qualifying Match

The bell rings and the two shake hands. The two lock up and exchange submissions with one another. Shelley pushes Miguel into the ropes, but Miguel pushes it out and turns it into a side headlock. Shelley escapes and does the same. Shelley hits a shoulder tackle followed by a chop. Miguel hits a kick to Shelley’s arm, followed by a drop kick. Shelley rolls to the outside of the ring. Miguel attempts to hit a baseball slide, but Shelley moves out of the way. Miguel hits a kick off the apron. Shelley hits a chop on Miguel, then rolls back into the ring and showboats by doing pushups.

Shelley rolls back to the outside and sends Miguel into the ring post. He goes for a chop, but Miguel moves out of the way and Shelley hits his hand off the post. Miguel climbs to the top of the post and hits a moonsault. Miguel sends Shelley back in the ring and goes for a seton off the top, but Shelley moves out of the way. Shelley hits a low drop kick on Miguel. Shelley hits a kick to the groin, then goes for a modified corkscrew on Miguel’s leg. Shelley kicks Miguel’s back and goes for his leg again, but Miguel fights his way out. Shelley hits a dragon screw on Miguel’s leg. He goes for a roll up, but Miguel kicks out.

Shelley locks in the Border City Stretch, but Miguel gets his foot on the bottom rope. He holds on to Miguel’s arm and hits another chop. Shelley goes off the ropes, but Miguel reverses it into a double stomp. Miguel hits a back elbow, followed by a kick. Miguel hits a series of kicks, followed by a double stomp. Miguel hits a modified DDT, then locks in a dragon sleeper. Shelley escapes and hits a forearm. Miguel hits a double stomp to the back of the neck and goes for the pin, but Shelley kicks out at two.

Shelley sends Miguel face first into the middle term buckle. He gets back up and the two exchange forearms. Shelley gets the upper hand and hits a kick to the midsection. He hits a few chops and hyper extends his elbow. Miguel hits an insiguri, followed by a series of strikes and a boot to the face. He hits another kick to the face. Miguel makes his way to the top rope and attempts the meteora, but Shelley moves out of the way. Shelley hits a clothesline and hits a Driver in the centre of the ring. He goes for the pin, but Miguel kicks out at two. Shelley goes for a kick to the arm, followed by the Automatic Midnight. He goes for the pin, but Miguel kicks out at two. Shelley locks in the Border City Stretch again, but Miguel reverses it into a roll up. Shelley kicks out. Miguel rolls him up again, but Shelley kicks out. He goes for another roll up and gets the win.

Winner: Trey Miguel

Gia Miller is standing backstage with Josh Alexander and the Briscoes. She asks them their thoughts ahead of their tag team match tonight. Jay says that they’re the baddest tag team in the world. Mark says they beat them for the titles twice fair and square. He says that there’s finally three of them tonight to even the odds. Alexander then says that while Eric Young has been world champion before, he is the future of Impact Wrestling. He walks off.

The Good Brothers walk up behind the Briscoes. Doc Gallows says the tag titles look fancy on their shoulders, but they will never be the real tag team champions until they beat them. The Briscoes say lets make it count and the Good Brothers walk away, teasing a match between the two teams.

Masha Slamovich comes to the ring, followed by Havok, accompanied by Rosemary.

Masha Slamovich vs. Havok

The bell rings and Slamovich slaps Havoc. Havok slaps her back. The two deliver a bunch of forearms to one another, before Havok sends her into the corner and hits her with an arm. Havok goes for a boot, but Slamovich moves out of the way and hits a boot to the side of her face. Slamovich hits Havok with a bunch of kicks, followed by an axe kick. Slamovich plants Havok with a cutter for the win in a very quick match.

Winner: Masha Slamovich

Backstage, Miguel is congratulated by his friends and Shelley. Blake Christian and Miguel celebrate, but Kenny King appears. Christian asks if he has anything better to do, but King asks who Christian even is. He says Christian knows who he is because he is the greatest X Division Champion of all time. He says Christian is a nobody, unless he listens to him. Christian challenges him to a match and says he should put his spot in the Ultimate X Division match on the line. King accepts and the match is set for next week.

Back from the break, Swann says Cardona has been avoiding him ever since he challenged him to the Digital Media Championship. He says if Cardona won’t come to him, he’ll go to Cardona. He then challenges Matthew Rehwoldt to a match after Rehwoldt eliminated him in the Gauntlet for the Gold. On commentary, Rehwoldt accepts Swann’s challenge.

Chelsea Green comes to the ring, followed by Jordynne Grace.

Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green

The bell rings and Green rolls out of the ring. She gets back in and drags Grace to the mat. Grace whips her into the corner and delivers a forearm. Grace delivers another forearm, followed by a bodyslam. Grace sends her into the top term buckle. She goes for an elbow, but Green escapes.

Grace hits Green with a series of knees to the back of her neck as she hangs off the top rope. Grace delivers a cutter and rope her to the mat. The two stand on the apron, but Green gets the upper hand. She sends her off the apron and delivers a Benton. We go to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Green sends Grace into the corner. She drags her to the centre of the ring, but Grace kicks out. She wails on Grace’s back and hits a forearm to her face. She goes for a pin, but Grace kicks out. Green hits a kick to Grace’s midsection. Grace reverses it and hits a spine buster.

Grace hits a bodyslam, followed by another. She locks in a sleeper hold in the corner, but Green fights her way out. Green hits a knee to Grace’s face. Grace hits a spinning back fist, followed by an airplane spin. She goes for a pin, but Green kicks out.

Grace kicks Green in the arm and sits her on the top term buckle. She gets Green on her back for a muscle buster, but Green escapes. Green drives Grace face first into the mat with a modified high flatliner and goes for a pin, but Grace kicks out. Grace rolls up Green, but Green kicks out. Grace hits Green with a series of forearms to her front and back. Green fires back with a forearm of her own. Grace hits her back with more forearms and gets her up on her shoulders. Green fights out, but Grace hits the Grace Driver for the win.

Winner: Jordynne Grace

Backstage, Honor No More swarms Scott D’Amore. They ask if they’ll address the elephant in the room and address what happened to Maria Kanellis last week. They ask to challenge the Good Brothers to a rematch at Slammiversary, but D’Amore says they already have a match scheduled for the pay-per-view. He announces that The Good Brothers will challenge the Briscoes. Honor No More is enraged and says that if they can’t get their way, no one can.

Back from the break, Gia Miller is standing with Deonna Purrazzo. She says Mia Yim went straight for her at Under Siege in her debut. Purrazzo states that anyone who is new to the company goes straight for her because she is the best in the game. She says she is the face of the Knockouts Division and she will make history at the Queen of the Mountain match. Tasha Steelz walks in with Savannah Evans and tells her that she is the only Knockout who has made history by winning the first female Ultimate X match. She says she isn’t there to pick a fight and they both want Mia Him. She invites Purrazzo to join her on commentary next week during Evans match against Yim.

Chris Sabin comes to the ring, followed by Frankie Kazarian (Kaz). The crowd cheers for Kaz.

Frankie Kazarian vs. Chris Sabin

The bell rings and the duo lock up. Sabin locks in a side headlock, but Kaz reverses. Kaz sends Sabin off the ropes and pins him, but Sabin kicks out. Kaz drags Sabin to the mat, but Sabin gets up. The two exchange submissions, before Kaz gets the upper hand. He rolls up Sabin, but Sabin kicks out. Sabin goes for a landslide, but Kaz kicks out.

Kaz locks in a side headlock on the mat, but Sabin escapes. Sabin sends Kaz to the outside of the ring with a flip over the top rope. Sabin heads to the outside and sends Kaz into the ring post. Sabin gets up on the apron and hits Kaz with a kick to the face. He tosses Kaz back in the ring and hits a crossbody off the top rope. He goes for a pin, but Kaz kicks out.

Sabin hits a suplex and goes for another pin, but Kaz kicks out. Sabin hits a side drop and pins Kaz again, but Kaz kicks out. Sabin locks in a headlock, but Kaz manages to get out of it. He hits a forearm on Sabin, followed by a sunset flip. Sabin hits a clothesline and pins Kaz, but Kaz kicks out. Sabin sends Kaz into the top term buckle. He kicks him in the neck, and delivers a chop.

Sabin drags him back to the middle of the mat. He locks in a submission to wear him down. Sabin hits a German suplex. Kaz reverses and hits a few chops. He hits a bodyslam, followed by a leg drop off the ropes. He goes for the pin, but Sabin kicks out. Kaz hits a scissors kick. He hits a slingshot DDT and goes for a pin, but Sabin kicks out.

Sabin sends Kaz to the mat. He hits a drop kick to the back of Kaz’s head. He delivers a boot to the face. Sabin hits a tornado DDT from the middle rope and goes for a cover, but Kaz kicks out. Kaz hits a back elbow. The two climb to the top rope and Sabin hits a superplex. He goes for the pin, but Kaz kicks out at two.

Sabin gets himself fired up and gets Kaz up on his shoulders. Kaz escapes and the two knock one another to the mat.

Honor No More come to the ring unexpectedly and start beating the two down. The referee calls for the bell and the match ends in a no contest.

Winner: Referee Stoppage Caused By Outside Interference

Back from the break, Honor No More celebrate what they just did backstage. They ask why Sabin and Kaz deserve to celebrate 20 years of Impact because the company has no respect for them. They say it’s been 20 years of lies. Heath and Rhyno walk in and say they sound stupid. Heath says Impact gave him an opportunity and calls them ungrateful. Rhyno says Impact gave him an opportunity back in 2005. The two teams start brawling with one another and security enters to pull them apart.

Raj Singh and Shera head to the ring, followed by Bhupinder Gujjar and W. Morrisey.

Raj Singh & Shera vs. Bhupinder Gujjar & W. Morrissey

The bell rings, with Singh and Gujjar starting off the action. Gujjar hits a drop kick, followed by a scissor kick. He tags in Morrisey. Morrisey bodyslams Gujjar into Singh. Morrisey hits a couple elbow drops and tags in Gujjar. Gujjar hits a flying arm and pins Singh, but Singh kicks out. Singh sends Gujjar into the ropes. The referee becomes distracted, causing Shera and Singh to double team on Gujjar. Singh tags in Shera.

Shera sends Gujjar into the corner and delivers a forearm to the back. He sends Gujjar into the top term buckle and tags in Singh. Singh hits a flatliner on Gujjar and goes for a pin, but Gujjar kicks out. Singh hits a back elbow, but Gujjar counters with a slam to the mat. Gujjar makes the hot tag to Morrisey.

Morrisey sends Shera into the corner and takes down Singh. He hits a splash on Shera in the corner. Morrisey hits a big boot on Shera and sends him over the top rope. Gujjar goes over the top rope to take out Shera. Singh comes into the ring and hits Morrisey from behind. Morrisey no sells and delivers a chokeslam to him. He tags in Gujjar and he delivers the Gujjarian spear for the win.

Winners: Bhupinder Gujjar & W. Morrissey

Back from the break, Gia Miller is standing by with Moose. She asks if he will be able to focus on his tag team match with Maclin against PCO and W. Morrisey next week with Sami Callihan targeting him. Moose says Callihan is scared of him. Maclin walks in and says that if the two want to beat PCO and Morrisey, he needs to get Callihan out of his head. The power goes out for a minute and Maclin reiterates that he needs to get Callihan out of his head. Back on commentary, Rehwoldt and Hannifan run down the card for next week.

VBD come to the ring, followed by The Briscoes and Josh Alexander.

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander & Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Violent By Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering & Deaner)

Alexander and Deaner start off the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions with one another. Alexander gets the upper hand and sends Deaner to the mat with an arm drag. He delivers another one. Alexander tags in Jay.

Jay sends Deaner to the corner and delivers a bunch of kicks. He tags in Mark and Mark delivers a kick to the midsection. Mark and Deaner exchange chops. Deaner backs into his side of the ring and Young tags in. Mark sends Young to the mat and hits a forearm. Jay tags in.

Jay delivers a snap suplex to Young. He hits an upper cut and tags in Mark. The Briscoes send Young off the ropes and deliver a double shoulder tackle. Mark tags in Alexander.

VBD is dumped to the outside and Jay delivers a flip over the top rope to the outside. Mark climbs to the top rope and hits a huge flipping corkscrew. We then go to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Young hits Jay with a kick to the midsection, followed by a right hand. He sends him into his corner of the ring. He gets him back up and Jay fights back. Jay makes the tag to Alexander.

Alexander sends Young to the mat, then into the corner. He hits Young with a series of ten punches to the head. Young slips to the outside and Alexander knocks him down. Young gets back in and makes the tag to Deaner. Deaner hits Alexander with an elbow to the head, then with a boot to the head. Young is tagged in and goes for a pin, but Alexander kicks out. Deaner is tagged in and he delivers a kick to send Alexander into the bottom term buckle. He goes for a pin, but Alexander kicks out.

Alexander hits a Northern Lights suplex and bridges into the pin, but Deaner kicks out. Deaner tags in Young. He hits Alexander with a bodyslam and pins him, but Alexander kicks out. Young tags in Deaner and he delivers a cutter. Deaner goes for a pin, but Mark breaks up the pin.

Alexander fights back and hits Deaner with a knee off the top rope. Both men lie on the mat. Deaner tags in Young as Alexander makes the hot tag to Mark. Mark takes Deaner down and hits him with a drop kick. Young tags in as Mark tags Jay. Mark hits a neck breaker as Jay hits an elbow. Young kicks out. Young hits Jay with a kick to the midsection. Young tags in Deaner. Commentary has made it a point that Doering has not been tagged in. Jay hits a hurricanrana, then tags in Mark. The Briscoes hit Deaner with a double move and pin him, but Deaner kicks out.

The Briscoes go for the Doomsday Device, but Young hits him with the flag. Deaner goes for a pin, but Mark kicks out. Mark sends Young to the mat. He goes to the top with Deaner, but Deaner hits him with Young’s mask. Young hits the pile driver for the win.

Winners: Violent By Design

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts