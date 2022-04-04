FTR recently spoke with the media following Ring Of Honor’s Supercard Of Honor show this past Friday night about their match with The Briscoes. The AEW team were victorious on the night, and Dax Harwood reflected on the fight that they had. He said that sometimes you gain more respect for someone by doing that, which was the case on this night.

“So, as you can tell with my face, in real life I’ve been in a lot of fights,” the FTR star admitted. “I haven’t won very many fights, I’ve been in a lot of fights with my best friends too, and when things like that happen, you get done with your fights and you respect the guy a little bit more. I think that’s what it was tonight. Those guys, we’ve honestly we’ve never met those guys before Final Battle, and tonight was our first time ever touching in a professional wrestling ring in a professional wrestling match.

“God dammit, to have something like that, that happens tonight, it doesn’t happen every single day. We were lucky enough that somebody beside us (Tony Khan) allowed that to happen. And we were lucky enough to have it with those guys, and we understood that. Guys are that tough, and they want to be as good. And they want to match your intensity, and match your athleticism and enthusiasm, and physicality. You can only respect them.”

The other half of FTR, Cash Wheeler also talked about the match. He focused on their handshake after the encounter was over, and that’s something they didn’t have planned. However, he thinks that these genuine moments are best.

“We had no plans on shaking their hands after the match. It wasn’t something that we thought would be a cool moment,” he revealed. “But sometimes the best moments are when you’re in the moment and it just happens. After that, as much as I would love to punch them in the mouth every single night, because I want to show that we are the best, and I think this (their titles) does that, there’s nothing they should be ashamed of. They shouldn’t hold their heads down, they should hold their heads up, and we are going to make sure we do that. We appreciate what they have done, not just for wrestling, but especially for Ring Of Honor.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

