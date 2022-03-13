AEW star Dax Harwood took to Twitter this evening to do a Q&A with fans.

During the Q&A, Dax answered a question about returning to WWE in the future. As noted, he and his tag team partner Cash Wheeler were released from WWE back in April 2020. A month later, on May 27, they would debut as FTR in AEW.

“Yes, If the money and circumstances were right and, no, you can’t interview me,” answered Dax.

Dax Harwood also revealed during the Q&A, that he’s not satisfied with his AEW career. A fan had asked, “Are you satisfied with how your career so far in @AEW has panned out?”

He replied, “No. Ok. Back to normal Twitter s--t. Thanks y’all!”

Dax also noted how he and Cash are interested in winning the NJPW Tag Team titles.

Harwood tweeted, “Cash and I want to win the NJPW Tag team titles. We’ve talked about it on many 4 hour road trips.”

Below you can read several tweets from the Q&A:

I told all the guys involved, I can’t do the athletic stuff most ladder matches have, but we can tell a story and we can be BRUTAL. I love that match and I love those guys https://t.co/VVqSsbm2Ml — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) March 13, 2022

Rematch vs Young Bucks. Who really is the greatest tag team of this generation? https://t.co/Vj0H8dq0Q5 — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) March 13, 2022

