WWE announced that they have released Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival. They noted that the release was "immediate", indicating that they do not have a 90-day non-compete clause.

It had been widely expected that the tag team would be leaving the company once their contracts expired. Both of their contracts were originally set to expire this month. While Dawson's deal is up, Wilder's contract was extended until mid-June to make up for time he missed due to injuries.

Wilder recently filed to trademark the name "Cash Wheeler" last month. He also owns the following trademarks related to the team: No Flips, Just Fists; Say Yeah; Top Guys, Shatter Machine; #FTRKO; #FTR.

Dawson also filed several trademarks recently and owns the following: No Flips, Just Fists; Say Yeah; Top Guys; Shatter Machine; #FTRKO.

Following their filings, WWE filed to trademark "No Flips Just Fists" and "The Mechanics", which is the name that the team originally used in NXT.

It had widely been expected that Dawson and Wilder would be signing with AEW once they were free. AEW currently has no tapings scheduled after filming television last week that will last the company through mid-May. The status of the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view scheduled for Saturday, May 23rd in Las Vegas remains uncertain.

WWE issued the following statement regarding their release: